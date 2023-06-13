Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Snowdrop’ actress dies at 29 after accident; organs to be donated

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Korean musical actress Park Soo-ryun passed away on June 13 at the age of 29 after accidentally falling down the stairs while returning home from work. Her mother confirmed her death in an official statement to Korean media outlet MBC News. Park was reportedly rushed to the hospital after her fall, but was declared brain dead. However, her family stated that they are planning to donate her organs to help those who are in need. “There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comfortably [with the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating,” their statement read.

Park was a well-known actress in Korea and had appeared in the K-drama “Snowdrop” starring Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in. She had also starred in several musicals including “Siddhartha,” “Finding Kim Jong-wook,” “Passing Through Love,” and “The Day we Loved.”

Her funeral procession was held at the Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center in Suwon, South Korea. The news of her sudden death shocked and saddened her fans and the Korean entertainment industry.

Park’s tragic death highlights the importance of safety at home and workplace. Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere, and it is essential to take preventive measures to avoid mishaps. Simple precautions such as ensuring proper lighting, using non-slip mats, and keeping the floors clutter-free can prevent falls and injuries.

It is also crucial to follow safety protocols at work and use protective equipment if required. Employers should provide a safe working environment and conduct regular safety training for their employees. Workers should be aware of potential hazards and take necessary precautions to avoid accidents.

In addition to workplace safety, mental health and well-being are also essential for overall health. The Korean entertainment industry has been under scrutiny for its grueling schedules and harsh working conditions, which can take a toll on the mental and physical health of artists. Many Korean celebrities have spoken out about the pressure and stress they face, leading to a growing awareness of mental health issues in the industry.

Park’s sudden death is a reminder that mental health is as crucial as physical health, and both need equal attention and care. It is essential to prioritize self-care and seek help if needed to maintain good mental health. Employers and industries should also take steps to promote mental well-being and provide support for those who are struggling.

In conclusion, Park Soo-ryun’s untimely death is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones. It is a reminder to prioritize safety at home and work, take care of our physical and mental health, and support each other during difficult times. May she rest in peace, and her legacy of talent and kindness live on.

Park Soo-ryun Accidental fall Organ donation Snowdrop star Tragic death

News Source : Hannah Mallorca

Source Link :‘Snowdrop’ star Park Soo-ryun dies at 29 after accidental fall; family to donate organs/