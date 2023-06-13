Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Snowdrop’ actress dies at 29 after fall; organs to be donated

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Korean musical actress Park Soo-ryun passed away on June 11, 2021, after accidentally falling down the stairs while returning home from work. She was only 29 years old. The news of her sudden death has left the entertainment industry and her fans in shock and grief.

Park’s mother confirmed her daughter’s death in an official statement to Korean media outlet MBC News. She stated that Park was rushed to the hospital after her fall but was declared brain dead. “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating,” her mother said, according to a Soompi translation.

Park Soo-ryun was known for her work in various musicals and dramas. She made her debut in the musical ‘The Sorrows of Young Werther’ in 2013 and later appeared in several productions such as ‘The Days,’ ‘The King and I,’ and ‘Crazy for You.’ She also made her mark in the television industry with her role in the popular drama ‘Snowdrop.’

Her sudden passing has left her fans and colleagues in shock, and many have taken to social media to express their condolences. Her colleagues in the entertainment industry have expressed their grief through social media posts, with many sharing their favorite memories of Park.

The news of Park’s death has also sparked conversations about the importance of mental health and the need for support in the entertainment industry. Many have called for more resources and support to be made available to those in the industry who are struggling with mental health issues.

Park’s family has announced that they will donate her organs to help those in need. This selfless act has been praised by many, who have said that it is a testament to Park’s kind and generous nature.

The sudden loss of Park Soo-ryun has left a void in the entertainment industry, and her fans will miss her dearly. Her legacy as a talented actress and kind-hearted person will live on, and she will always be remembered for her contributions to the industry.

In conclusion, the sudden passing of Park Soo-ryun has left the entertainment industry and her fans in shock and grief. Her legacy as a talented actress and kind-hearted person will live on, and she will always be remembered for her contributions to the industry. May she rest in peace.

Park Soo-ryun Accidental fall Organ donation Snowdrop drama Tragic death

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :‘Snowdrop’ star Park Soo-ryun dies at 29 after accidental fall; family to donate organs/