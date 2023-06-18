Dead – Death – Obituary News : Social Media Star Dies from Extreme Weight Loss Attempt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Terms of Use for Anandabazar.com and its associated URLs and mobile applications are a set of guidelines that govern the use of these services. These terms apply to all users accessing the site through any means available now or in the future. By using this site, you agree to comply with these terms and any amendments made to them in the future.

The owner of Anandabazar.com, ABP Pvt Ltd, reserves the right to modify, update, or change these terms at any time. As a user, it is your responsibility to periodically check these terms to ensure compliance. By continuing to use the site after any amendments to the Terms of Use, you are agreeing to accept these changes.

You must be at least 18 years of age to use this site and be competent to enter into a valid contract under Indian law. If you are below 18 years of age, you are considered to be using this site under the guidance and supervision of your natural parent or guardian.

The meaning of words used in connection with the use of Anandabazar.com shall bear the meaning as envisaged and interpreted by the Information Technology Act, 2000, and any of its Amendment Acts. These Terms of Use are governed by the laws of India.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to suspend, cancel, or discontinue any or all channels, products, or services at any time without notice. Modifications and alterations may be made to the content, products, and services contained on the site without prior notice. Any changes will be posted on the Anandabazar.com site for your reference and convenience.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to charge subscription and/or membership fees from users for any product, service, or any other aspect of this site. Such fees may be charged without any prior intimation at the sole discretion of ABP Pvt. Ltd.

Copyright and intellectual property rights in all material presented on Anandabazar.com, including text, audio, video, or graphical images, trademarks, and logos, are the property of ABP Pvt. Ltd., its parent, affiliates, and associates, and are protected under applicable Indian laws. You agree not to use any framing techniques to enclose any trademark or logo or other proprietary information of ABP Pvt. Ltd. or remove, conceal, or obliterate any copyright or other proprietary notice or any credit-line or date-line on other mark or source identifier included on the Site/Service.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. grants you permission to access and make personal use of the site. You agree not to download or modify any content on Anandabazar.com, except with the express consent of ABP Pvt. Ltd. You may print or download extracts from these pages for your personal, non-commercial use only. You must not retain any copies of these pages saved to disk or any other storage medium except for the purposes of using the same for subsequent viewing purposes or to print extracts for personal use.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. forbids you from attempting to resell or put to commercial use any part of the site, any collection and use of any product listings, descriptions, or prices, any derivative use of the site or its contents, any downloading or copying of account information for the benefit of any other merchant, renting, leasing, or otherwise transferring rights to the site/service, displaying the name, logo, trademark, or other identifier of another person in such a manner as to give the viewer the impression that such other person is a publisher or distributor of the Service on the Site, or any data gathering or extraction tools, or any use of meta tags. You may not create a database in electronic or structured manual form by regularly or systematically downloading and storing all or any part of the pages from this site.

For certain services such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping, registration by the visitor is required. You are entirely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account and shall be responsible for the security of the connection and/or network that you are using. Each registration is for a single individual user only.

As a condition of your use of the services, you will not use the services for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms, conditions, and notices. You may not use the services in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP Pvt. Ltd.’s server or the network(s) connected to any ABP Pvt. Ltd.’s server or interfere with any other party’s use and enjoyment of any services. You may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any services, other accounts, computer systems, or to any of the services, through hacking, password mining, or any other means. You may not obtain or attempt to obtain any materials or information through any means not intentionally made available through the services.

In conclusion, these Terms of Use are a set of guidelines that govern your use of Anandabazar.com and its associated URLs and mobile applications. By using this site, you agree to comply with these terms, and any amendments made to them in the future.

