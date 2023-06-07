Dead – Death – Obituary News : Solo Piano Musician George Winston Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Winston: The Pioneering Folk Pianist

George Winston, the renowned solo pianist who sold over 15 million albums during his career, passed away on June 4, 2022, at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on his website, where it was revealed that he had been battling cancer for the past 10 years.

Early Success

Winston rose to prominence in the early 1980s with a trio of records: Autumn, Winter into Spring, and December, all of which were certified platinum in the United States. His music was a fusion of classical, jazz, folk, ambient, and New Age music, but he called his “melodic style” of play “Folk Piano” or “Rural Folk Piano.”

Following his three blockbuster albums, Winston partnered with actress Meryl Streep for a special LP, The Velveteen Rabbit, where his piano was accompanied by the actress’ recitation of Margery Williams’ classic children’s story. He also provided music for This Is America, Charlie Brown, an eight-part miniseries about American history featuring Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts characters. His LP, Forest, won the Grammy for Best New Age album in 1994.

Pushing Boundaries

Throughout his career, Winston found ways to push the boundaries of his playing. While two albums featuring the music of original Peanuts composer Vince Guaraldi may have been a smart, straightforward choice for a star of solo piano, Winston also released a full album tribute to the Doors, Night Divides the Day, in 2002. His 2004 album, Montana: A Love Story, included interpretations of songs by Frank Zappa and Sam Cooke, and his 2019 album, Restless Wind, featured takes on George Gershwin and Stephen Stills tunes.

Charitable Causes

Winston frequently used his music to promote charitable causes, releasing albums that benefited cancer research, the preservation of the Louisiana Wetlands, and the victims of 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. In addition to his solo piano work, he released albums of solo harmonica and acoustic guitar and ran his own label, Dancing Cat Records, where he released a trove of albums by Hawaiian slack-key guitarists.

Lasting Influence

Winston continued to write and record even as his health deteriorated, releasing what would be his final album, Night, in May 2022. As always, Winston’s versatility and myriad influences were on display, as he interpreted songs by Allen Toussaint, Leonard Cohen, and Laura Nyro.

Just as his success was singular, Winston’s influence flourished in a wholly unique way. As Rolling Stone reported a few years ago, solo piano music has enjoyed a quiet boom in the streaming era, with people seeking out soothing instrumental music for a variety of reasons. As one pianist, Matthew Mayer, put it, “I kind of look at [Winston] as the godfather of all of this.”

Another pianist, David Nevue, added: “He was the first to be popular enough to where his music got into the culture to where a 17-year-old kid would hear it and be inspired. It was peaceful, it was meditative, all melody-driven — these were songs with verses and choruses and bridges; they weren’t these great, epic sonatas. I can’t play Rachmaninoff, no way, never will happen. But George Winston, I can play like that.”

George Winston’s legacy lives on, and his music will continue to inspire future generations of pianists.

