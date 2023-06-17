Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of Baltimore Ravens Legend Ray Lewis Dies at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend, Dies at 28 from Suspected Overdose

Ray Lewis III, the son of Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, passed away this week at the age of 28 after a suspected overdose at his home in Florida. According to reports, police were called to the home and found Lewis unconscious in a bedroom. An officer administered the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone using Narcan, but Lewis was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Tragic Accident

Authorities say that evidence and witness accounts point to the incident being a tragic accident. Lewis was following in the footsteps of his father, who is credited with changing the position of NFL middle linebacker during his 17-year career with the Ravens. Ray Lewis retired from football in 2013.

A Promising Football Career

Lewis played football at Lake Mary Prep in Florida, where he scored 34 touchdowns in 2011. He went on to play at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union universities. His former coach at Virginia Union, Mark James, described him as a great kid who played hard and was a pleasure to know.

A Family in Mourning

Lewis’ brother, Rahsaan, confirmed his death on Instagram, writing “Be our guardian. I promise I’ll make you smile and be proud.” The Lewis family has not released any statements about the tragedy.

The Opioid Epidemic Continues

Lewis’ death is yet another tragic reminder of the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 70,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2019, with opioids being the main driver of those deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the crisis, with many experts predicting a surge in overdose deaths due to increased stress, isolation, and economic hardship.

The Importance of Naloxone

The use of naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses has become increasingly commonplace in recent years. Naloxone is a medication that can quickly restore normal breathing to a person who has overdosed on opioids. It is available in several forms, including injectable, nasal spray, and auto-injector, and can be given by a trained professional or a layperson.

Getting Help for Addiction

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, it is important to seek help as soon as possible. Addiction is a chronic disease that requires professional treatment and ongoing support. There are many resources available to those seeking help, including detox programs, inpatient and outpatient rehab, counseling, and support groups.

Remember, addiction is not a moral failing or a personal weakness. It is a medical condition that affects millions of people across the country. With the right treatment and support, recovery is possible.

Ray Lewis III cause of death Ray Lewis III football career Ray Lewis III family legacy Ray Lewis III tribute Ray Lewis III Baltimore Ravens connection

News Source : Megan VerHelst

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, Son Of Baltimore Ravens Hall Of Famer, Dead At 28/