Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of Cavs Owner Nick Gilbert Dies

Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, passes away

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Nick passed away on Saturday, August 21, at the age of 21.

Who was Nick Gilbert?

Nick Gilbert was a beloved member of the Cavaliers organization and the Cleveland community. He was born on May 1, 2000, and was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) at a young age. Despite his medical challenges, Nick was an inspiration to many and always had a positive outlook on life.

Nick became a household name during the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery, when he represented the Cavaliers on stage and brought good luck to the team. The Cavaliers won the first overall pick that year, which they used to select Kyrie Irving. Nick’s infectious personality and charm made him a fan favorite, and he continued to be a fixture at Cavaliers games and events over the years.

Reaction to Nick’s passing

The news of Nick’s passing has been met with an outpouring of love and support from the Cavaliers organization, NBA community, and fans around the world. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert released a statement on Sunday, expressing his grief and admiration for his son.

“Words cannot express the sorrow and pain that our entire organization, and the Cleveland community, is feeling over the loss of my son, Nick,” Gilbert said. “He was a bright light in this world who inspired so many people with his courage, kindness, and unwavering spirit.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement, saying, “Nick Gilbert was a beloved member of the NBA family and a true inspiration to us all. His strength and spirit will never be forgotten.”

Legacy of Nick Gilbert

Nick Gilbert’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth. He was a beacon of hope and positivity, and his impact on the world will not be forgotten.

Many fans and members of the Cavaliers organization have taken to social media to share their memories of Nick and express their condolences to the Gilbert family. The hashtag #Believeland, which Nick helped popularize during the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship run, has been trending on Twitter as fans pay tribute to him.

The Cavaliers announced that they will honor Nick’s memory during the upcoming NBA season, and details on how they plan to do so will be released at a later date.

Final thoughts

The loss of Nick Gilbert is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dan Gilbert and his family during this difficult time. Nick will be missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : yardbarker.com – Sam Amico

Source Link :Nick Gilbert, Son of Cavs Owner, Passes Away/