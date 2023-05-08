Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of Cavs owner passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nick Gilbert, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Good Luck Charm

NBA fans around the world mourned the loss of Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The 26-year-old, who was best known as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ representative at the NBA draft lottery, passed away after a lifelong battle with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes noncancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord, and skin.

Nick was the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer, and he had been a constant source of inspiration and strength for the family and the team. Despite his health struggles, Nick remained an enthusiastic and passionate supporter of the Cavaliers and used his platform to raise awareness and funds for NF research.

The Cavs’ Good Luck Charm

Nick’s role as the Cavs’ good luck charm was one of the most endearing and memorable aspects of his life. Dan Gilbert frequently sent his son to the NBA draft lottery to sit in the Cavaliers’ chair, and Nick’s presence seemed to bring good fortune to the team. With his trademark bow tie and infectious smile, Nick charmed everyone he met and became a beloved figure in the NBA community.

The Cavs twice got the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery when Nick was in the chair. In 2011, they used it to select Kyrie Irving, who would go on to become a six-time NBA All-Star and win a championship with the team in 2016. Two years later, they picked Anthony Bennett, who unfortunately did not live up to expectations but remained a part of Cavs lore thanks to Nick’s involvement.

A Driving Force Behind the Cavs

Nick’s unrelenting spirit and positive attitude were a driving force behind the Cavaliers’ organization. He inspired everyone he met with his bravery, resilience, and kindness, and he used his platform to advocate for NF research and support. In 2017, the Gilberts launched a foundation that has funded more than $18 million in research grants toward finding a cure for Type 1 neurofibromatosis.

Last season, as Nick underwent multiple surgeries, the Cavaliers joined with the Gilberts’ foundation and the Children’s Tumor Foundation to start the Bow Tie campaign to raise money for and awareness of neurofibromatosis. The team wore bow tie emblems on their warmups to honor him and raise awareness for the disease.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Nick’s passing is a profound loss for the Gilbert family, the Cavs organization, and the NBA community as a whole. But his legacy of inspiration, hope, and positivity will continue to live on. He touched countless lives and brought joy to everyone he met, and his legacy will inspire others to continue the fight against NF and other genetic conditions.

The Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement on Sunday, saying, “Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life. Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs’ good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick’s unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization.”

Nick’s funeral will be held on Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. The NBA community continues to mourn his passing and honor his memory, and his legacy will always be a source of inspiration and hope.

News Source : WQKT Sports Country Radio – Wooster Ohio

Source Link :Cavs owner’s son, Nick Gilbert passes away – WQKT Sports Country Radio/