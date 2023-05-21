Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of ex-UFC fighter not killed by vaccines

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The tragic death of Nicholas Catone, the son of retired UFC fighter Nick Catone, has been linked to vaccines by his parents. While it is heartbreaking to lose a child, blaming vaccines for his death is not supported by the evidence. Moreover, even if his death was linked to vaccines, it is still safer to vaccinate.

Nicholas was a healthy and happy child, but he died in his sleep on May 12, 2017. His parents blame vaccines for his death, and this story is being spread in mom groups, causing fear and hesitation towards vaccination. However, the alleged link to vaccines is extraordinarily weak, and there is no good reason to blame vaccines for the boy’s tragic death.

Nicholas received a single DTaP vaccine on April 25, 2017, and he died 17 days later. The timing is not suggestive of a link to a vaccine, and the autopsy does not support a link. In fact, the autopsy found no medical reason for his death and pointed to natural causes. While his parents believe that his autopsy showed signs of vaccine injury, these findings are non-specific and do not point to a particular cause.

Examining the link between vaccines and Nicholas’ death, it is important to note that there are limited and defined ways that vaccines could kill, and they would likely show up on a thorough autopsy. A severe allergic reaction or a severe brain problem would leave signs, but there is nothing connecting this death to the vaccine.

It is also important to note that Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) has been extensively investigated and researched. The evidence shows that vaccines do not cause it. While Nicholas’ death was not quite SIDS since he was too old for it, his mother treated it as such and was willing to accept ill-supported articles as proof.

Blaming vaccines for Nicholas’ death is not convincing, and his parents’ belief is unfortunate. While we can all sympathize with their pain, their ill-founded belief that vaccines killed their child is driving others to refuse vaccines. Vaccines are safe and effective, and they protect not only the individual but also the community from dangerous diseases. Refusing vaccines puts not only the unvaccinated individual at risk but also those who cannot receive vaccines due to medical conditions.

In conclusion, Nicholas Catone’s tragic death is not a good reason to refuse vaccines. The alleged link to vaccines is extraordinarily weak, and there is no evidence to support it. Even if there was a link, it is still safer to vaccinate. Vaccines are one of the most important public health interventions, and they have saved countless lives. It is crucial to base our decisions on evidence and not on fear and misinformation.

