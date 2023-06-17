Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of former NFL player Ray Lewis dies at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, the Son of Ex-Baltimore Ravens Star Dies at 28

Ray Lewis III, son of former Baltimore Ravens star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28. The news of his untimely death came as a shock to the sports world and to those who knew him personally. Ray Lewis III was a former football player and standout athlete in his own right, but he will be remembered most for the impact he had on the people around him.

Who was Ray Lewis III?

Ray Lewis III was born on August 15, 1993, in Lake Mary, Florida. He was the son of Ray Lewis, one of the most iconic and beloved players in Baltimore Ravens history. Ray III followed in his father’s footsteps and became a standout football player in his own right. He attended Lake Mary High School in Florida, where he played football and was a star athlete.

After graduating from high school, Ray III went on to play college football at Coastal Carolina University. He played as a running back and kick returner for the Chanticleers, and was known for his speed and agility on the field. He was a beloved member of the team and was well-respected by his coaches and teammates.

The Impact of Ray Lewis III

Although Ray Lewis III never achieved the level of fame that his father did, he still had a profound impact on the people around him. He was known for his infectious personality and his ability to make people laugh. He was a loyal friend and a devoted son, and he had a passion for life that was contagious.

Many of Ray III’s former teammates and coaches have spoken out about the impact he had on their lives. They remember him as a hard-working athlete who always gave his best on the field, but they also remember him as a caring and compassionate person who was always there for his friends and family.

Cause of Death

The cause of Ray Lewis III’s death has not been officially released, but there are reports that he drowned while swimming with friends in South Carolina. The tragedy has left his family and friends devastated, and the sports world in shock.

Ray III’s Legacy

Although Ray Lewis III’s life was cut tragically short, his legacy will live on. He will be remembered as a talented athlete, a devoted son, and a beloved friend. His infectious personality and passion for life will continue to inspire those who knew him, and his memory will forever be cherished by those who loved him.

The sports world has lost a bright star, but Ray Lewis III’s impact will never be forgotten.

Ray Lewis III death Ray Lewis III family Ray Lewis III career Ray Lewis III legacy Ray Lewis III cause of death

News Source : SentinelSource.com

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of ex-Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, dead at 28/