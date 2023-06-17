Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Son of Hall of Famer Dies at Age 28”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former College Football Player Ray Lewis III Dies at Age 28

The football world was shocked this week with the news of the passing of Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. According to his younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, Ray passed away at the age of 28. Rahsaan posted about his brother’s death on Instagram, expressing his disbelief and love for his late brother.

Suicide in the Black Community

Immediately after the news broke, many speculated that Ray Lewis III had died by suicide due to Rahsaan’s message to his brother. Suicide is a growing concern in the Black community, with self-reported suicide attempts for Black adolescents rising by 73% between 1991 and 2017. Young Black men are engaging in more lethal means when attempting suicide than Black girls, which has increased by 122% between 1997-2017. Young Black men commit suicide at more than three times the rate of Black women. However, compared to the overall U.S. population, a higher percentage of Black youth have attempted suicide in the past year, and Black youth reporting a suicide attempt that required treatment was about equal to the overall U.S. population.

Overdose Confirmed as Cause of Death

As new reports came in on Friday, June 16th, it was confirmed that Ray Lewis III died from an overdose. TMZ Sports obtained the overdose report from police in Florida, stating that Lewis apparently died from an accidental overdose. Police say they responded to a call for a medical emergency and found an unresponsive Lewis, who was getting CPR from a friend while another friend was screaming for Narcan (a drug used during overdoses).

Cops say Lewis was lying naked in a room, between a bed and a wall, and he was not breathing. Police say they administered Narcan in his right nostril, but there was no response. The report also states that cops searched the room and found a blue pill near Lewis’ body, which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam (the drug in brands like Xanax). Police also say there was a used needle at the scene, plus a small plastic bag found inside of an empty beer can.

A Promising Football Career

Ray Lewis III made a name for himself playing high school football for Lake Mary Preparatory School in Florida. Like his 2-Time Superbowl champion father, he went on to play college football for the University of Miami before moving to Coastal Carolina and then Virginia Union. Mark James, Lewis III’s coach at Virginia Union, wrote a tribute to him on Twitter, expressing his sadness at the news of his passing.

Conclusion

Ray Lewis III’s passing is a tragedy, and our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. It is a reminder that overdose and suicide are serious issues that affect many in the Black community. It is important to continue to raise awareness and provide resources to those struggling with these issues, so that we can prevent more tragic losses like Ray Lewis III.

