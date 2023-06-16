Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of NFL icon Ray Lewis dies at age 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NFL Legend Ray Lewis Suffers Tragic Loss with the Death of His Son

On Thursday night, the world was shocked to learn of the death of Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. The cause of death was not announced, but this heartbreaking news has left the Lewis family and the entire sports community in mourning.

Ray Lewis III was just 28 years old, and his younger brother Rahsaan Lewis shared the news on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because (I know) how much you was (really) hurtin I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right there.… I love you I love you I love you.”

Ray Lewis III was a standout high school football player in Florida and played at Miami, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union. He was remembered as a “great young man and a better teammate” by Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland.

Diaymon Lewis, Ray Lewis III’s sister, also paid tribute to her late brother on social media, saying, “Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace. Fly high baby.”

The entire sports community has rallied around the Lewis family during this difficult time. Ray Lewis, who starred in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and in college with the Miami Hurricanes, has not yet commented on his son’s passing. However, it is clear that he and his family need all the love and support they can get as they cope with this unimaginable tragedy.

Ray Lewis is one of the most beloved figures in football history. He played for the Baltimore Ravens for his entire 17-year career, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections and two NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards. He led the Ravens to two Super Bowl victories and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Before his NFL career, Ray Lewis was a star player at the University of Miami, where he helped lead the Hurricanes to a national championship in 1991. He was a two-time All-American and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 1995.

Throughout his career, Ray Lewis was known for his intense passion and leadership on the field. He was also a deeply spiritual person who credited his faith with helping him overcome personal struggles and achieve success.

Now, as he faces the tragic loss of his son, Ray Lewis will need all the strength and support he can get. The entire sports community is sending its love and condolences to the Lewis family, and we hope that they can find some measure of comfort during this difficult time.

News Source : Ryan Gaydos

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, dead at 28/