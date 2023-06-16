Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Passes Away at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Dies at 28

According to TMZ.com, Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has passed away at the age of 28. The news has been met with shock and sadness, as Lewis was a beloved member of the football and music communities.

Early Life and Football Career

Ray III attended Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida, where he played football. He then went on to play college football at three different schools: Miami (Fla.), Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union. Despite not making a significant impact on the field, Lewis was known for being a great teammate and a hard worker.

Professional Football and Music Career

After college, Lewis played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League. He also pursued a career in the music industry, where he was known for his talent as a rapper and producer.

Condolences and Tributes

The news of Ray III’s passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from the football and music communities. Virginia Union coach Diego Ryland spoke highly of Lewis, saying that he was a “great young man and a better teammate.” The entire Virginia Union community is praying for his family as they deal with the loss.

Ray Lewis himself has not yet commented publicly on his son’s passing, but it is clear that he was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, coaches, and teammates during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The death of Ray Lewis III is a tragic loss for those who knew him. He was a talented athlete and musician, but above all, he was a kind and caring person. His legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew him and the impact he made on their lives.

Ray Lewis III death Ray Lewis III cause of death Ray Lewis III obituary Ray Lewis III football career Ray Lewis III family background

News Source : Mike Florio

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, dies at 28/