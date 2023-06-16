Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of NFL Star Dies at Age 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The football world is in mourning after the tragic death of former college football player Ray Lewis III, who passed away at the age of 28. Lewis III was the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and had followed in his father’s footsteps, playing football at the high school and college levels.

Lewis III was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida before going on to play for the University of Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers, and Virginia Union University Panthers. His father, Ray Lewis, also played for the University of Miami Hurricanes and went on to have a successful career in the NFL, playing for the Baltimore Ravens for 16 seasons and winning two Super Bowls.

Details surrounding Lewis III’s death have not been released, but the news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the football community. Lewis III’s younger brother, Rahsaan, shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel. I pray your [sic] at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin.”

Condolences have been pouring in on social media, with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeting, “Send a prayer up for Ray Lewis and his family after the passing of his son. Ray Lewis III was only 28 years old.” Legendary radio DJ Donnie Simpson also tweeted, “Prayers and condolences to Ray Lewis and his family after the loss of his son, Ray Lewis III.”

Lewis Sr. has remained silent about his son’s death, and it is unclear how the tragedy will impact recent speculation that he was in the running to replace Shannon Sharpe on the sports debate show Undisputed. However, the focus remains on Lewis III and the impact he had on the football world during his brief career.

Lewis III’s death is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. The football community has come together to mourn his loss and send love and support to the Lewis family during this difficult time.

News Source : Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice

Source Link :NFL Legend’s Son Dead At 28/