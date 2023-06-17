Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of Ravens great, Ray Lewis, passes away at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis, Dies at 28

Ray Lewis III, son of former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, passed away at the age of 28. The news was confirmed by Lewis’ brother Rahsaan, who posted a message on Instagram on Thursday. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Ray Lewis III was a talented athlete and had committed to playing cornerback for the University of Miami in 2012. His father had also played for Miami before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft and embarking on a Hall of Fame career with the Baltimore Ravens. However, Lewis III never played for Miami and transferred to Coastal Carolina in 2015 after a year of redshirting.

At Coastal Carolina, Lewis III played 12 games as a kick return specialist and defensive back. However, his time at the school was marred by accusations of criminal sexual conduct. He was later cleared of the charges, but the incident led to his transfer to Virginia Union.

Lewis III played the 2017 season with Virginia Union, where he was a standout player. His coach at Virginia Union, Mark James, spoke about Lewis in an interview with the Baltimore Sun, saying, “Ray was a tremendous young man who played with the spirit of a lion. He was a great asset to the Virginia Union family. He will always be a Panther. May God bless his family.”

Lewis III’s death is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the football community. His father, Ray Lewis, is widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. The elder Lewis has not yet made a statement about his son’s passing.

Many fans and former teammates have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Lewis III. Former Miami cornerback Tracy Howard tweeted, “This is so sad man. Rest In Peace Ray Lewis III. Prayers to the Lewis family.”

Lewis III’s death serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. His athletic achievements may have been cut short, but his impact on those who knew him will live on.

In conclusion, Ray Lewis III was a talented athlete and the son of a football legend. His death at the age of 28 is a tragic loss for his family and the football community. Despite the challenges he faced, Lewis III will be remembered for his spirit and determination on the field, as well as his impact on those who knew him off the field. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

News Source : Jason Owens

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of Ravens legend, dies at 28/