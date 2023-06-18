Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of Ravens legend dies from suspected overdose

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of Former NFL Player, Dies at Age 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28 from a suspected overdose. He was found unconscious in a bedroom in a Central Florida home and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Lewis played college football at Miami and Coastal Carolina before finishing his career at Virginia Union. His former coach described him as a hard worker and a great kid. The police believe the incident was a tragic accident and are awaiting the official autopsy report. Lewis’ younger brother expressed his shock and sadness on Instagram.

The Tragic Incident

As seen on a police report obtained on June 17, 2023, Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away due to a suspected overdose. The news was first shared by Lewis’ younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, in an Instagram story.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when officers responded to a call at a residence in Central Florida. They found Lewis unconscious in a bedroom. Despite attempts to revive him, Lewis could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reported to be 28 years old.

A Talented Football Player

Ray Lewis III followed in his father’s footsteps and played cornerback at the University of Miami for two seasons before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015. He eventually finished his college career at Virginia Union. Lewis was known for his talent and dedication on the field.

During his time at Coastal Carolina, Lewis played 12 games as a cornerback and recorded 19 tackles. In 2017, he had 37 tackles while playing for Virginia Union. His contributions to the sport will be remembered by those who knew him.

Mourning His Loss

Lewis’ former coach at Virginia Union, Mark James, expressed his sorrow over the loss of his former player. He described Lewis as a great kid who played hard and was a pleasure to know. Despite his father’s success as an NFL standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Lewis remained humble and down-to-earth.

Rahsaan Lewis took to his Instagram story to express his disbelief and grief, writing, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this, but RIP big brother.” The news of Ray Lewis III’s passing has shocked and saddened many.

A Tragic Accident

The Casselberry Police Department stated that the evidence and witness accounts point to this incident being a tragic accident. A person present at the scene was performing CPR on Lewis when the officer arrived. The officer was informed that Lewis needed naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote, and administered it using Narcan. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful.

The exact cause of Lewis’ death will be determined pending an official autopsy report. The police have stated that the evidence suggests a suspected overdose, but further investigation will be conducted.

A Deeply Felt Loss

The Associated Press contributed to this story, providing additional information and context. The loss of Ray Lewis III is a tragedy that has deeply affected his family, friends, and the football community. May he rest in peace.

