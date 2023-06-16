Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of Ravens Legend Ray Lewis Passes Away at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of Baltimore Ravens Legend Ray Lewis, Dies at 28

The football community is mourning the loss of Ray Lewis III, the 28-year-old son of Baltimore Ravens legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Details surrounding his death are still unknown, but his younger brother Rahsaan Lewis confirmed the news via an Instagram story.

College Football Career

Ray Lewis III followed in his father’s footsteps and played college football at the University of Miami. He started as a running back in his home state of Florida before transitioning to cornerback at Coastal Carolina and Division II Virginia Union.

Virginia Union Associate Head Coach Shares Memories

Diego Ryland, associate head coach at Virginia Union, where Lewis III played his final college season, spoke highly of the young player’s character. “Great young man and a better teammate,” he told TMZ Sports. “The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

Legacy of Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis III’s father, Ray Lewis, is a Baltimore Ravens icon and one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. He played for the Ravens from 1996 to 2012 and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003. He also helped lead the Ravens to two Super Bowl championships in 2000 and 2012.

In Memory of Ray Lewis III

The loss of Ray Lewis III is a tragedy for the football community, especially for those who knew him personally. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

News Source : ESPN

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, dies at 28/