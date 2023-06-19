Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son of Vancouver Pastor Andrew Cheung Dies by Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Evan Cheung Obituary – Death: Vancouver British Columbia Man and Pastor Andrew Cheung’s son, Evan Cheung Died by Suicide

On Monday, June 5, 2023, Evan Sum-Leung Cheung, a resident of Vancouver, Canada, passed away. He was well-known for bouldering and rock climbing. He was a former student at Rivendell School in Arlington, Virginia, and a member of Tenth Church.

A Unique Personality

Many people were drawn to Evan because of his unique personality, his view of the world through the lens of relationships, and his propensity for asking thought-provoking questions at the most inconvenient times. Despite his many skills, acquaintances, and opportunities, his family said that his mental health problems had become too much for him to bear.

A Talented Writer

According to the family, Evan was a talented writer who wished to share his large notepad with the entire world. He had a passion for writing and was always eager to share his stories and thoughts with others.

A Life Full of Possibilities

On July 21, 2004, Evan Sum-Leung Cheung was born in Vancouver, Canada. His parents, Andrew and Julia, as well as his sister Ashley, adored and appreciated him. Whether it was through play, an arm-wrestling match, or taking the most embarrassing up-close photos, Evan was always trying to make friends. He played soccer for a long time and was also skilled at playing the trombone, the piano, and the drums.

A Tragic Loss

Evan’s death is a tragic loss to his family and friends. Words fall short of expressing our grief for their loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you.

Condolences and Prayers

If you knew Evan or his family and would like to offer your condolences, please feel free to leave a message or prayer for them. Your words of comfort and support will go a long way in this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Evan. You will be missed by many.

