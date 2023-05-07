Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sona Cervena, Czech Opera Singer, Passes at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Czech Opera Singer Ludmila Cervena Passes Away at 94

Ludmila Cervena, a renowned Czech opera singer, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Prague where she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness. The news was confirmed by the National Theatre in Prague, where Cervena had previously performed.

Early Life and Career

Cervena was born on September 9, 1925, in Prague. She began her career as a guest singer at the Unter den Linden opera and the Berlin State Opera in the Soviet-controlled part of Berlin. However, in January 1962, she emigrated to West Berlin through the last opened crossing in the newly built Berlin Wall.

When asked about her decision to leave, Cervena once stated, “I couldn’t live and sing without freedom.” The Iron Curtain kept her outside her country for 30 years.

Success in the West

After moving to West Berlin, Cervena became a regular performer at the Frankfurt Opera. She also gained recognition for her guest performances in numerous opera houses in Europe and the United States, including in Vienna, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Chicago, and festivals at Bayreuth and Glyndebourne.

Her most well-known role was that of Carmen in Georges Bizet’s opera. She played the character for 11 years as a regular co-operator with the San Francisco Opera. Cervena also performed other Verdi roles, including Azucena in Il Trovatore and Dame Quickly in Falstaff. She also played Mother Goose in The Rake’s Progress by Igor Stravinsky.

Later Years and Awards

After retiring from opera, Cervena transitioned to acting and worked with US director Robert Wilson at the Thalia Theatre in Hamburg, Germany. She returned to the National Theatre in Prague following the collapse of communism in 1989 to star in Wilson’s productions.

In 2013, Cervena was awarded the Gold Medal in the Arts from the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington. She also received a medal of merits, a Czech state decoration the same year.

Final Performance

Despite her age, Cervena continued to perform. She took part in Jan Zastera’s oratorio Saint Ludmila at the Lateran Basilica in Rome on September 29, 2018, to mark the Czech presidency of the European Union.

Final Thoughts

Ludmila Cervena was a talented opera singer and actress who achieved success both in the West and in her home country. Her passion for freedom and her love of music will be remembered by those who knew her and those who enjoyed her performances.

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :Czech opera singer Sona Cervena dies aged 97/