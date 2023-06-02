Dead – Death – Obituary News : Songwriter Cynthia Weil passes away at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Grammy-winning Lyricist Cynthia Weil Passes Away at 80

Cynthia Weil, the renowned American lyricist, passed away on Thursday evening at her home in California. The Grammy award-winning songwriter was 80 years old at the time of her death and was surrounded by her family.

A Remarkable Career

Weil was responsible for penning some of the most iconic songs in the history of popular music. Hits like “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “On Broadway,” and “Walking In The Rain” are just a few of the many songs that she wrote.

She was one half of a legendary songwriting duo with her husband, Barry Mann, and the couple enjoyed a decades-long partnership. They were based in Manhattan’s Brill Building neighbourhood, alongside other hit-making combinations such as Carole King and Gerry Goffin and Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich.

Weil and Mann were key collaborators with producer Phil Spector on songs for the Ronettes and the Crystals and also provided hits for artists including Dolly Parton.

Recognition and Awards

In 2010, Weil and Mann were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by their friend and collaborator, Carole King. They were also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987.

Weil’s collaboration with James Horner for the soundtrack of An American Tail, titled “Somewhere Out There,” won Grammys in 1987 for the Best Song and Best Song for a Movie or Television. It was also nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe.

A Legacy of Brilliance

Weil was remembered as a “brilliant, funny, beautiful” woman who was also an animal rights activist. Her daughter, Dr Jenn Mann, said that her mother was her “soulmate” and that she and Barry Mann had an incredible partnership.

Cynthia Weil’s contribution to the world of music is immeasurable. Her music will continue to be celebrated and enjoyed for generations to come.

Survived by Family

Weil is survived by her husband, Barry Mann, her daughter Dr Mann, her fiancé Eric Schiffer, and her granddaughters Quin and Mendez.

Cynthia Weil’s music legacy Famous songs by Cynthia Weil Career highlights of Cynthia Weil Remembering Cynthia Weil The impact of Cynthia Weil’s music on the industry

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :Renowned US songwriter Cynthia Weil dies at 82/