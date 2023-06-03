Dead – Death – Obituary News : Songwriter Cynthia Weil passes away at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Songwriter Cynthia Weil Passes Away at 82

The music industry has lost one of its most legendary figures as Cynthia Weil, the Grammy-winning lyricist, passed away at the age of 82. Weil was responsible for penning some of the most popular songs of all time, including You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, On Broadway, and Walking In The Rain, among others.

The songwriter died on Thursday evening at her home in California, surrounded by her family. Her daughter, Dr. Jenn Mann, confirmed the news and shared a statement with the press, calling her mother a “rock and roll legend” and a “great animal rights activist.”

Weil was known for her decades-long partnership with her husband, Barry Mann, whom she married in 1961. The couple was based in Manhattan’s Brill Building neighborhood, alongside other hit-making teams such as Carole King and Gerry Goffin and Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich.

Together, Weil and Mann were responsible for producing some of the biggest hits of the 1960s and 1970s. They collaborated with producer Phil Spector on songs for the Ronettes and the Crystals, and also provided hits for artists including Dolly Parton.

Their work with James Horner for the soundtrack of An American Tail, titled Somewhere Out There, won Grammys in 1987 for best song and best song for a movie or television. It was also nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe.

Weil’s contributions to the music industry were recognized by various institutions as she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 by Carole King. She was also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Fans and colleagues of Weil have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her legacy in the industry. Many have shared their favorite songs written by Weil, highlighting the impact and influence she had on the world of music.

In the wake of her passing, the music industry has lost a true icon and a trailblazer who helped shape the sound of an era. Her work will continue to inspire generations to come, and her legacy will live on through the timeless music she created.

News Source : Mike Bedigan

Source Link :Renowned US songwriter Cynthia Weil dies at 82/