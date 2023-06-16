Dead – Death – Obituary News : Songwriter sentenced to life for killing girlfriend in Atlanta

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Songwriter and Music Industry Entrepreneur Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend

Justin Wright, a songwriter and music industry entrepreneur from Atlanta, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his girlfriend, Wilanna Bibbs. Wright, also known as J Wright, was found guilty of first-degree murder in April and was sentenced on June 14, 2023, in Iowa.

Wright founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011 and worked with a range of artists, including Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll, and DJ Khalid. He became a multi-platinum songwriter working with those acts, but his success was overshadowed by the murder of his girlfriend, Bibbs.

Bibbs was an aspiring singer from Durham, North Carolina, who was shot to death on May 9, 2021, at a home in Davenport, Iowa. At the sentencing hearing, Bibbs’ father, Thomas Bibbs, said Wright killed his daughter over $70. The two had been dating for a few months.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said Wright and Bibbs were in Davenport visiting Wright’s relatives when the murder occurred. The motive for the killing remains unclear, but the evidence presented at trial was damning.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Wright had a history of domestic violence against Bibbs and that he had been abusive towards her in the past. They also presented evidence that Wright had threatened to kill Bibbs before the murder and that he had lied to police about his involvement in the crime.

The defense argued that Wright was innocent and that the evidence presented by the prosecution was circumstantial. They also claimed that Wright had been framed by others who had a motive to harm Bibbs.

Despite the defense’s arguments, the jury found Wright guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. This sentence is the harshest penalty available under Iowa law, and it reflects the seriousness of the crime committed.

The murder of Wilanna Bibbs is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and the devastating impact it can have on families and communities. It is also a cautionary tale for those who work in the music industry, where the pressures of success and the allure of fame can sometimes lead to dangerous and destructive behavior.

As the founder of Camp Entertainment Worldwide, Justin Wright was a prominent figure in the music industry, but his legacy will now be defined by his heinous crime. His sentence is a reminder that no amount of success or fame can excuse or justify the taking of another person’s life.

The music industry has a responsibility to address the issue of domestic violence and to provide support and resources for those who are affected by it. Artists, producers, and executives must use their platforms to raise awareness about this issue and to promote healthy and respectful relationships.

The legacy of Wilanna Bibbs will live on through her music and her memory, and her tragic death must serve as a wake-up call for the music industry and for society as a whole. We must do better to prevent domestic violence and to support those who are impacted by it, so that no one else has to suffer the same fate as Wilanna Bibbs.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Atlanta songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend/