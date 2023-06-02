Dead – Death – Obituary News : Songwriting Legend Cynthia Weil Dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cynthia Weil, a Grammy-winning lyricist, has passed away at the age of 82. She enjoyed a decades-long partnership with her husband, Barry Mann, and together they helped write some of the most memorable hits of the 20th century. Weil’s daughter, Dr. Jenn Mann, confirmed her mother’s death at her home in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Weil and Mann were one of popular music’s most successful teams, and formed part of the Brill Building song factory in Manhattan’s Brill Building neighbourhood. They worked alongside hit-making combinations like Carole King and Gerry Goffin and Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, and together they produced some of the biggest singles of the ’60s and beyond.

Weil and Mann were key collaborators with producer Phil Spector on songs for the Ronettes, the Crystals and other performers, providing hits for everyone from Dolly Parton to Hanson. Their most famous song was “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” which topped the charts in 1965 and was covered by numerous other artists. According to Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), no other song was played more on radio and television in the 20th century.

While many of Weil’s peers struggled once the Beatles caught on in the mid-1960s, she continued to make hits, sometimes with Mann, or with such partners as Michael Masser, David Foster and John Williams. Weil’s talents reached well beyond love ballads. She and Mann wrote one of rock’s first anti-drug songs, “Kicks,” a hit for Paul Revere and the Raiders in 1966. She also had a knack for lyrics about ambition and aspiration, such as “On Broadway” and its unforgettable opening line, “They say the neon lights are bright/on Broadway.”

Weil helped write Parton’s pop breakthrough “Here You Come Again”; the Peabo Bryson ballad “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again”; James Ingram’s “Just Once”; the Pointer Sisters’ “He’s So Shy”; and Lionel Richie’s “Running With the Night.” In 1997, she was in the top 10 again with Hanson’s “I Will Come to You.”

Weil and Mann were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, with King introducing them at the Rock Hall ceremony. Mann and Weil were supporting characters in the hit Broadway musical about King, “Beautiful,” which opened in 2013 and documented the intense friendship and rivalry between the two married couples.

Cynthia Weil’s legacy as a lyricist will live on, with her work continuing to inspire musicians and songwriters all over the world. Her talent for storytelling through song, and her ability to capture the human condition in her lyrics, will be remembered as one of the great contributions to popular music.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Cynthia Weil, Grammy-winning songwriter, dead at 82/