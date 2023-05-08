Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sonia Pizarro, “Operation Repo” Star, Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sonia Pizarro: Operation Repo Star Passes Away at 60

Sonia Pizarro, a well-known personality from the truTV series Operation Repo, has passed away at the age of 60. Her ex-husband, Froylan Tercero, announced her death on May 4. According to her niece, Lyndah Pizarro, Sonia passed away in her sleep on May 3 in Arizona.

Operation Repo and Sonia Pizarro

Pizarro was a part of the cast of Operation Repo, which aired on Telemundo as a Spanish-language series before debuting on truTV in 2008. The show focused on car repossession teams in California’s San Fernando Valley and featured Pizarro, Tercero, Lyndah, family friend Matt Burch, and employees Carlos Lopez and Ronnie Lee on Pizarro’s team.

Known for her tough persona, Sonia Pizarro quickly became a fan favorite as a “bad a— chick that kicked some serious a—.” She also appeared in the movies Repo Chick (2009) and Followed (2018).

Medical Issues and Fundraising Efforts

In 2018, Pizarro suffered a stroke that left her with serious medical issues, including the loss of her ability to speak and basic motor functions. Her family launched a GoFundMe page to help her pay for medical bills, but the fundraiser only raised $580 before it was closed.

Despite her challenges, Pizarro’s family remained hopeful and grateful for her fans’ support. In a statement on her Instagram page, they thanked everyone for their continued support and noted that “the fight is far from over.”

A Final Farewell

With news of her passing, fans have begun leaving messages of condolences on Sonia Pizarro’s Instagram page. She is survived by her three children, Ruby, Robert, and Froylan Jr., as well as her grandchildren, Bryant, Brie, and Danica.

While her fans may miss her tough persona and no-nonsense attitude, her ex-husband, Froylan Tercero, will always remember her as his ex-wife and the mother of his son. “Sonia we love you and I will honor you with all the good [mementos] you have me, thank you and I love you,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Rest in peace, Sonia Pizarro. You will be missed.

News Source : Daniel S. Levine

Source Link :‘Operation Repo’ Star Sonia Pizarro Dead at 60/