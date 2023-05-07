Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sonia Pizarro, TV Star, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sonia Pizarro of Operation Repo Fame Passes Away at 60

The world of reality television has lost one of its most memorable personalities with the passing of Sonia Pizarro. The star of the hit show Operation Repo, which ran for eleven seasons on Telemundo and TruTV, passed away at the age of 60. Pizarro’s ex-husband, Froylan Tercaro, announced her death on Instagram, expressing his sadness and stating that she will always have a special place in his heart.

A Memorable Persona

Pizarro was one of the main cast members of Operation Repo, which depicted stories of repossessions gone wrong in a documentary-style series. Her role as the boss made her one of the most memorable personas on the show, helping to keep it popular with viewers during an era dominated by reality television.

A Successful Career

Pizarro’s work in show business went beyond her work on Operation Repo. She also appeared in several films, including the spinoff movies Operation Sonia: Love Thy Bleeping Neighbor and Operation Repo: Lou’s Revenge, as well as the 2009 comedy film Repo Chick and the 2018 horror movie Followed.

A Family Woman

Pizarro is survived by three children and three grandchildren. Her niece and Operation Repo co-star, Lyndah Pizarro, has stated that the stroke Pizarro suffered in 2018 was not related to her passing.

Remembering Sonia Pizarro

The loss of Sonia Pizarro is felt deeply by her family, friends, and fans. If you want to honor her memory, you can watch episodes of Operation Repo on the free streaming platforms Tubi and Pluto TV. Rest in peace, Sonia Pizarro.

