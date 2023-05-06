Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sonia Pizarro’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former ‘Operation Repo’ Star Sonia Pizarro Dies at 60: What We Know So Far

Reality television has become a staple in our entertainment world, and one show that made a mark in the industry was ‘Operation Repo.’ The show premiered on Telemundo in 2006 before moving over to truTV, where it continued to captivate audiences until 2014. One of the main cast members of the show was Sonia Pizarro, who recently passed away at the age of 60 on May 3, 2023.

Sonia’s passing was announced on Instagram by her ex-husband, Froylan Tercero, who had also been on the series with her. He shared how much of a “badass chick” he always thought Sonia was, despite their divorce. Following her death, Froylan decided to step away from social media for a while.

While Sonia’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed publicly, her niece Lyndah Pizarro shared with TMZ that Sonia died in her sleep on May 3, 2023, in Arizona. Sonia had dealt with some health issues in the past, including a stroke in 2018. However, Lyndah told TMZ that Sonia did not pass away from complications related to that stroke.

Sonia and Froylan were divorced at the time of her death, but they share one child whom Froylan mentioned in his Instagram post about Sonia. His post and photo of his late ex-wife showed how much she will be missed.

“To me, she was and will always be my ex-wife, the mother of my son, and she will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach,” Froylan wrote. “Sonia, we love you, and I will honor you with all the good mementos you gave me. Thank you, and I love you.”

Sonia’s lively antics on ‘Operation Repo’ made her a memorable cast member, and as news of her passing spreads, fans of the show have been expressing their condolences on social media.

‘Operation Repo’ followed a car repossession company and the drama that typically followed repo cases in San Fernando Valley, California, thanks to some scripted re-enactments. Sonia was part of the series as a main cast member until its end.

Sonia’s passing is a sad loss for her family, friends, and fans. She will be remembered as a bold and vivacious personality who brought life to the screen with her performances. Rest in peace, Sonia Pizarro.

News Source : Distractify

Source Link :What Was ‘Operation Repo’s’ Sonia Pizarro’s Cause of Death?/