Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sonia Pizarro’s Death and Funeral Details

Sonia Pizarro: Remembering a Television Icon

Sonia Pizarro was a beloved television personality, best known for her role on truTV’s Operation Repo. Her death has left a void in the entertainment industry and among her loved ones. In this article, we will explore Sonia Pizarro’s cause of death, obituary, and funeral details.

What was Sonia Pizarro’s Cause of Death?

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, the news of Sonia Pizarro’s death was shared with the public through a heartfelt Instagram post by her former husband and fellow castmate, Froylan Tercero. The main cause of her death has not been announced, but it is known that Sonia battled with various health issues in the past. She was 60 years old at the time of her passing.

Sonia Pizarro’s Obituary

Since her passing, tributes have been pouring in from loved ones. Her ex-husband, Froylan Tercero, led the tributes with a heartwarming Instagram post. He wrote, “She will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach. Sonia, we love you, and I will honor you with all the good memories you gave me.”

Sonia Pizarro’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of her fans and loved ones. She will always be remembered for her infectious personality, unwavering spirit, and passion for entertainment.

When is Sonia Pizarro’s Funeral?

As of now, no specific date has been communicated to the public regarding Sonia Pizarro’s funeral. However, her loved ones and fans will have the opportunity to pay their respects and honor her legacy at a later date.

Sonia Pizarro’s passing has left a hole in the entertainment industry, and her loved ones and fans will continue to mourn her loss. However, her legacy will continue to inspire and bring joy to those who were lucky enough to know her.

Conclusion

Sonia Pizarro was a television icon who will be deeply missed. Her life and legacy will continue to inspire and bring joy to those who loved her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

