Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sonia Pizarro’s Death & Legacy: Bio, Net Worth & Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sonia Pizarro, Star of “Operation Repo,” Passes Away at 60

The reality TV world has lost one of its most beloved stars. Sonia Pizarro, known for her role in the popular show “Operation Repo,” passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday night. Her niece, Lyndah, confirmed the sad news on social media. While the cause of her death has not been disclosed, Pizarro had been struggling with health issues in recent years.

Who Was Sonia Pizarro?

Sonia Pizarro was a famous reality star, born on January 31, 1963, in the United States. As of 2023, her net worth was estimated to be between $1-5 million. She began her television journey with “Operation Repo” in 2006, a show that followed a team of professionals as they repossessed cars. The series featured reenactments of real repossession incidents. Pizarro quickly became one of the show’s most popular cast members, known for her feisty personality and quick wit.

Pizarro’s Impact: Her Film Career and Spin-Off Movie

Pizarro’s influence extended beyond just “Operation Repo.” In 2009, she starred in the film “Repo Chick” and also had a role in the 2018 flick “Followed.” In 2016, she appeared in the spin-off movie for “Operation Repo” titled “Lou’s Revenge.”

Pizarro’s Legacy and Condolences from Fans

Although Pizarro had been battling health complications for the past few years, her family confirmed that her death was not related to these issues. She suffered a stroke in 2018 that affected her ability to speak and basic motor functions. Pizarro is survived by her three children and three grandchildren. Fans and social media users have offered their condolences to her family, mourning the loss of a beloved reality TV star.

Remembering Sonia Pizarro

Pizarro’s ex-husband and co-star, Froylan Tercero, remembered her as “a bad ass chick that kicked some serious ass.” He mourned her passing, saying, “She will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach. Sonia, we love you, and I will honor you with all the good mementos you gave me. Thank you, and I love you.”

Sonia Pizarro’s death is a great loss for her fans and the reality TV community. She will always be remembered for her entertaining presence on “Operation Repo.” Our condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :Operation Repo actress Sonia Pizarro: Cause of death, obituary, net worth, bio, age, husband, family/