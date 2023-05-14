Dead – Death – Obituary News : Son’s accidental death followed by house theft in Adoor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pathanamthitta: Theft in the House where the Accidental Death Took Place

Pathanamthitta has been in the news recently due to a tragic incident that took place in Adoor Thatta. A person lost their life due to an accidental death in a house in the area. However, the tragedy did not end there, as the house where the death occurred was targeted by a thief, who stole a necklace and cash from the premises. This incident has left the local community shocked and worried about their safety.

The Incident

The incident took place in Adoor Thatta, where a person lost their life due to an accidental death. The local community was in shock and mourning over the incident. However, the tragedy did not end there, as a thief targeted the house where the death occurred. The thief stole a necklace weighing two and a half pavans and Rs. 12,000 in cash from the house.

Neighborhood Robberies

This was not the only incident of theft that occurred in the area. Nearby houses were also targeted by the thief, indicating that this was not a random act of theft. The local community is now worried about their safety and the security of their homes. The police are investigating the matter and have assured the locals that they will take all necessary steps to ensure their safety.

R Jayachandran’s House

On the night of the theft, R Jayachandran’s house was also robbed. The thief stole valuable items from the house, causing a lot of distress to the family. The incident has left the family feeling violated and insecure. The police have assured the family that they will do everything in their power to catch the thief and bring them to justice.

Community Concerns

The local community is concerned about the safety of their homes and belongings. They are worried that the robberies will continue and that they will be targeted next. The police have been conducting patrols in the area to ensure that such incidents do not occur again. The community is also working together to keep a watchful eye on their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Conclusion

The incident of theft in the house where the accidental death occurred has left the local community shocked and worried about their safety. The police are investigating the matter and have assured the community that they will take all necessary steps to ensure their safety. The community is also working together to keep a watchful eye on their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the police. It is important for the community to come together and work towards ensuring the safety and security of their homes and belongings.

