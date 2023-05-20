Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sophia Chifici, New Orleans Native Passes Away.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Sophia Chifici

The sudden death of Sophia Chifici, also known as “Mrs. Barbara” Anselmo Chifici, at the age of 77 has left the New Orleans community in shock. Sophia was a lifelong resident of the city, attending St. Rita Catholic School for her grammar education and later graduating from the Academy of the Holy Angels. She then pursued her higher education at Meadows-Draughon Business College, Louisiana State University, Loyola University, and New Orleans University.

Sophia was part of a large Italian family of restaurateurs who taught her the ins and outs of restaurant management. With her motherly calm and steely perseverance, she outperformed her generation as a woman entrepreneur and sustained her New Orleans seafood business, Deanie’s Seafood, for almost 40 years.

Sophia married Frank Chifici in 1963, and together they ran a catering business from their home and two restaurants, Chifici’s in the Central Business District and Gromboli’s in Metairie, before buying Deanie’s Seafood Restaurant & Seafood Market in Bucktown in 1982. Frank passed away in 1985.

Deanie’s Seafood quickly became a New Orleans staple, providing enormous Louisiana seafood platters that were rated the best in the city by the Travel Channel and Food Network. In 2001, Deanie’s Seafood opened a second location in Iberville and Dauphine, and in 2018, Deanie’s Seafood Kitchen opened in Uptown New Orleans.

Sophia’s older children ran the company, and she valued family above all else. In 2009, she established Pinchapalooza, a 10-year outdoor crawfish and music event at Deanie’s in Bucktown that benefited local NGOs. She also hosted an annual Santa’s brunch and holiday sing-along at the French Quarter’s iconic D.H. Holmes Department Store Annex.

Beyond her success in the restaurant industry, Sophia’s real estate business thrived for 40 years. She was a former president of the Ex-New Orleans Elenian Club, vice president of both the St. Mary Magdalen Mothers’ Club and Archbishop Rummel High School Parents’ Club, and a respected member of her community.

Sophia’s family was her pride and joy. She is survived by her children Mark David, Darren Frank, Eric John, Keith Vincent, Garrett Paul, Chandra Eve Chifici-Scarber, and Candace Ann (Douglas Farr) and her 12 grandchildren Dillon, Erica, Alaina, Olivia, Nicholas, Therese, Sophia, Vito, Vincent, Dominic, Vivienne, and Giovanni. Her vast extended family also respected her hospitality.

Sophia’s funeral mass was held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Metairie, Louisiana, with family and friends in attendance. She was buried privately at Lake Lawn Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angels’ Place of New Orleans or Ronald McDonald House.

The New Orleans community mourns the loss of Sophia Chifici, a woman who left an indelible mark on the city’s restaurant industry and beyond. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and community leaders.

1. Sophia Chifici Obituary

2. New Orleans Native Sophia Chifici Passes Away

3. Remembering Sophia Chifici: A Tribute

4. Sophia Chifici Cause of Death

5. Sophia Chifici Funeral Arrangements

News Source : the guardian obits

Source Link :Sophia Chifici Death, New Orleans LA Native Has Passed Away – the guardian obits/