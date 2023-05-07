Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sophia Vari, Greek artist and wife of Fernando Botero, passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Greek painter and sculptor Sophia Vari, wife of Fernando Botero, dies at 83

The art world is in mourning after the passing of Sophia Vari, the Greek painter and sculptor who held Colombian nationality and was the wife of famed Colombian painter Fernando Botero. Vari passed away at the age of 83 in Monaco, where she had been residing.

Vari, who was born in 1940, was a renowned artist who focused on painting, monumental sculpture, and collages in three dimensions. Her work was recognized as part of the trend of modern classical sculpture.

Recognized Work

Vari’s artistic work was widely recognized and admired by many. In Bogota’s Botero Museum, there is a sculpture named “Double Sword” (1997), which the master Botero donated in 2000 as part of the International Collection.

The Museum of Modern Art in Bogota also expressed their condolences on the death of Vari. They acknowledged that she had shared her life with Fernando Botero and sent their condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Condolences from Officials

The mayor of Medellin, Daniel Quintero, and the governor of Antioquia, Anibal Gaviria, also expressed their sadness on the passing of the artist. They both shared their condolences with Fernando Botero and his family during this difficult time.

Botero, who was born on April 19, 1932, in Medellin, Colombia, is not only known for his artistic work but also for his donations to museums and other institutions in Colombia and other countries. He has donated several pieces to the Museum of Antioquia and, in 1998, he donated 123 works of his authorship and 87 by international artists to the Bank of the Republic of Colombia, thereby creating the Botero Museum that is visited by thousands of people annually in Bogota.

Sophia Vari’s death is a great loss to the artistic world. Her contributions and recognition as an artist will be missed, and her memory will live on through her work and the people she touched.

