Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Soul Man’ actor John Beasley passes away at 79

Remembering John Beasley: The Life and Legacy of a Beloved Actor

John Beasley, known for his memorable roles in various television shows and movies, passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday, after a brief and unexpected illness. His death has left the entertainment industry and his fans in mourning, as they remember his incredible talent and contributions to the arts.

Early Beginnings and Success

Beasley didn’t start his acting career until his mid-40s, before which he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. However, he always had a passion for acting and knew that he wanted to pursue it someday. He eventually took the leap and found success in the industry, with nearly 70 acting credits to his name.

Some of his most notable roles include portraying Terry Hall’s dad, Jesse, in the 1992 movie “The Mighty Ducks,” and Chris Vaughn Sr., the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character, in the 2004 remake of “Walking Tall.” However, he is perhaps most prominently known for his role as the endearing bus driver Irv Harper on Greg Berlanti’s “Everwood” for four seasons. He also played a main cast member of “The Soul Man,” a sitcom in which he played Barton Moses Ballentine, the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s character, the Rev. Sherman Boyce.

Last year, Beasley played the older Noah Calhoun in the Broadway-bound musical theater adaptation of “The Notebook” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, a role that he considered “the role of his life.” He also founded the John Beasley Theater & Workshop in 2002 to promote live theater in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

A Loving Family Man

Beasley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, his two sons, Michael and Tyrone, and six grandchildren, including Malik Beasley, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. His son Michael is also an actor with an extensive list of credits, and he paid tribute to his father on Facebook, writing, “I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more.”

A Legacy of Inspiration

Beasley’s legacy as an actor and a mentor to young performers will continue to inspire generations to come. His dedication to his craft and his community serves as a reminder of the importance of pursuing our passions and giving back to those around us. As fans and fellow actors mourn his loss, they will also celebrate his life and the impact that he had on the entertainment industry and beyond.

News Source : Emily St. Martin

Source Link :‘Everwood,’ ‘The Soul Man’ actor John Beasley dies at 79/