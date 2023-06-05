Dead – Death – Obituary News : South Actor Kollam Sudhi, 39, Dies in Road Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Passes Away in a Tragic Road Accident

Kerala’s entertainment industry lost one of its popular actors, Kollam Sudhi, who passed away on June 5 due to a fatal road accident. The actor was traveling home after attending a show with three other artists when their car collided with a truck in Kapamangalam, Kerala. While Sudhi lost his life, the other three are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kodungallur.

Kollam Sudhi was a renowned Malayalam actor and television personality known for his comic roles in the Sudhi television show. He also made his film debut in 2015 with director Ajmal’s Kanthari and acted in several films such as Kattapanayile Ritwik Roshan, Kuttanadan Marappappa, Kesu E Vedinthe Nadhan, Escape, and Swargathile Katturumbu Kollam. Besides acting, Sudhi was also a talented mimicry artist who gained recognition through stage shows and comedy shows on television channels.

Sudhi’s sudden demise has left his fans and the Malayalam film industry in shock and grief. Many celebrities and fans took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the talented actor. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his sorrow over Sudhi’s untimely death and condoled with his family and friends.

Sudhi’s tragic death once again highlights the need for road safety in India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road accidents claim over 1.35 million lives every year worldwide, with India accounting for the highest number of road accident deaths globally. The majority of these accidents occur due to reckless driving, overspeeding, drunk driving, and poor road infrastructure.

The Indian government has taken several measures to improve road safety in the country, such as implementing stricter laws, building better roads, and promoting awareness campaigns. However, much more needs to be done to ensure the safety of commuters on Indian roads.

In conclusion, Kollam Sudhi’s sudden demise has left a void in the Malayalam entertainment industry, and his fans and well-wishers will miss him dearly. However, his legacy will live on through his memorable performances and the joy he brought to people’s lives. As we mourn his loss, let us also remember the importance of road safety and strive to create safer roads for all.

News Source : Muskan Kumawat

Source Link :Kollam Sudhi Death: This popular actor of South died at the age of 39, victim of road accident – Sangri Today/