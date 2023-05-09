Dead – Death – Obituary News : South African Golfer John Bland Passes Away at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Bland: A Golfing Legend from South Africa

John Bland, a South African golfing great, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77 after a long battle with cancer. Bland leaves behind a legacy of achievements and accolades in a professional career that spanned over four decades. He won a total of 36 titles, including two on the European tour, and eight senior titles. Bland’s contribution to the world of golf has been immense, and his loss is deeply felt by the global golfing community.

Bland was born in Johannesburg in 1944 and started playing golf at a young age. He turned professional in 1962 and began his career playing on the South African tour. Bland’s game was characterized by his accuracy and consistency, which made him a formidable opponent on the course. He had a natural swing, which was admired by many, and his ability to read the greens was exceptional.

Bland’s first major victory came in 1970 when he won the South African Open, which was then considered one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. He went on to win the tournament again in 1972, becoming only the second player after Bobby Locke to win it twice in a row. Bland’s success in South Africa earned him an invitation to play on the European tour, where he would go on to create history.

In 1983, Bland won his first European tour title at the Benson and Hedges International in England. He beat out two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer by one shot to claim the victory. Bland’s second European tour win came in 1986 at the Suze Open in France, where he defeated golfing legend Seve Ballesteros by four shots. These victories cemented Bland’s place in golfing history and earned him the respect of players around the world.

Bland’s success on the European tour was just one part of his illustrious career. He also had a successful senior career, winning five titles on the Senior PGA Tour and three on the European Senior Tour. Bland’s last senior tour win came in 2010 at the Prostate Cancer UK Scottish Senior Open. He was a regular contender on the senior circuit and was known for his competitiveness and never-say-die attitude.

Despite his many successes, Bland never won a major championship. He came close in 1997 when he lost to compatriot Gary Player in a playoff at the Senior British Open. Bland’s performance in that tournament was exemplary, and he earned the respect of both his opponents and fans alike.

Bland’s contribution to the world of golf extends beyond his achievements on the course. He was a mentor to many young golfers and was known for his humility and kind nature. Bland was one of the most loved and respected sportsmen in South Africa, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of many.

The global golfing community has paid tribute to Bland, with many players and organizations expressing their condolences. The Sunshine Tour, South Africa’s premier golfing circuit, described Bland as “one of the most loved and respected South African sportsmen.” His passing marks the end of an era for South African golf, and he will be sorely missed.

In conclusion, John Bland was a golfing legend who will be remembered for his exceptional talent, competitiveness, and humility. He was an inspiration to many young golfers and a role model for sportsmen everywhere. Bland’s legacy will live on, and his contribution to the world of golf will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, John Bland.

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :John Bland, South African golfer, dies at 77/