Dead – Death – Obituary News : “South Beach Club Owner Andrew Delaplaine Passes Away at 73”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andrew Delaplaine: The Man Who Put South Beach on the Map

Andrew Delaplaine was a man of many talents and passions. He was a store salesman, a South Beach nightclub owner, a publisher, a mayoral candidate, and an author. He was also a pioneer of the South Beach scene, which redefined itself in the late ’80s and ’90s, attracting a cast of characters from all over the world.

Delaplaine was born in Coconut Grove, Florida, in 1949, and grew up in Miami. He attended Wofford College in South Carolina, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. After college, he returned to Miami and began working at Saks Fifth Avenue, selling underwear. He later founded Scratch, a restaurant and nightclub, and Wire, a weekly newspaper chronicling South Beach’s nascent gay community. He also ran for mayor of Miami Beach and wrote a film called “Meeting Spencer.”

But it was the Warsaw Ballroom that Delaplaine is perhaps best remembered for. The club, located at 1450 Collins Ave. in South Beach, was a hub of activity during its heyday in the ’80s and ’90s. Delaplaine re-imagined the space as a “big version of a small club,” and it quickly became a destination for music, fashion, parties, and famous people. The club was famed for its foam parties, drag queens, and Gianni Versace-hosted bashes with his celeb pals Elton John and Sylvester Stallone.

Delaplaine also founded Wire magazine in 1991, a free South Beach weekly that chronicled the colorful celeb South Beach scene. It was a time when dance mixes of new Madonna, Cher, and Crystal Waters songs would break first out of gay clubs like Warsaw and Twist, their rhythms spilling onto sidewalks at 3 a.m., luring locals and the causeway crowd to see what the fuss was about.

Delaplaine ran Wire for 10 years, and today, owner Rafa Carvajal publishes a revamped Wire as a glossy print and digital publication.

Delaplaine’s contributions to South Beach were not limited to the club scene and publishing. He also wrote a Broadway-bound musical about beloved jazz legend Louis Armstrong called “A Wonderful World,” which was co-conceived with Tony-nominated British director Christopher Renshaw. The musical opened for previews in 2020 at Miami New Drama at the Colony Theatre and received strong reviews.

Sadly, Delaplaine passed away at his Miami home on May 1, 2022, at the age of 73, after undergoing treatment for stomach cancer. His friends and admirers remember him as a smart, fun, and unconventional man who loved a good cocktail hour and brought people together to have fun and tell stories. He will be remembered as a pioneer of the South Beach scene and as a man who put South Beach on the map.

News Source : Howard Cohen

Source Link :Obituary: South Beach club owner Andrew Delaplaine dies at 73/