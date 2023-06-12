Dead – Death – Obituary News : South Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun Dies at 29 After Falling from Stairs

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away at 29: A Tragic Loss for the Entertainment Industry

South Korea is mourning the sudden loss of actress Park Soo Ryun, who passed away at the young age of 29. The actress was best known for her role in the popular K-drama TV series “Snowdrop.” According to reports, Park Soo Ryun fell down a flight of stairs while on a trip to Jeju Island. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors operated on her but were unable to save her. Park Soo Ryun was declared brain-dead and eventually passed away on Sunday.

The news of Park Soo Ryun’s passing has shocked the entertainment industry and her fans worldwide. Her family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has announced that her organs will be donated to hospitals. The actress’s last rites will take place on Monday, and a procession to honor her will be held on June 13.

Park Soo Ryun was a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, having made her stage debut in the musical “II Tenore” in 2018. She has appeared in a number of other popular musical dramas, including “Siddhartha,” “Finding Mr. Destiny,” and “The Days We Loved.” However, she gained mainstream recognition for her role in “Snowdrop,” which aired from December 2021 to January 2022. The actress played one of the detailed students in the romantic drama, which also starred Jung Hae-In and K-pop sensation Kim Jisoo.

Park Soo Ryun’s sudden passing has left her fans and followers in shock, and many have taken to social media to express their condolences. One user tweeted, “Actress #ParkSooRyun passed away at age 29. Condolences to her family and friends, also snowdrop fams.” Another user wrote, “Snowdrop actress #ParkSooRyun lost her life by falling down the stairs. Rest in peace, I hope she has good memories in this world.”

The actress’s mother has also spoken out about her daughter’s passing, saying that her heart is still beating and that her organs will be donated to someone in need. She added that she and her husband will be comforted by the thought that their daughter’s heart is still beating and helping someone else.

Park Soo Ryun’s passing is a tragic loss for the entertainment industry. She was a talented actress and a rising star, and her sudden death has left a void in the hearts of her fans and followers. Her family, friends, and colleagues are mourning her loss and remembering the legacy she left behind. May she rest in peace.

News Source : International Business Times, Singapore Edition

Source Link :How Did Park Soo Ryun Die? South Korean Actress Best Known for Snowdrop Dies Aged 29 after Falling from Stairs/