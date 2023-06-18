Dead – Death – Obituary News : South Mumbai hostel murder victim was also raped: Police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Brutal Murder and Rape of an 18-Year-Old Woman in a South Mumbai Hostel

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old woman was found dead in a south Mumbai hostel. The police have now confirmed that she was raped by the accused, Om Prakash Kanojia, before he murdered her. Kanojia, who worked as a security guard at the hostel, later died by suicide at Charni Road railway station.

Forensic Reports Confirm Rape

The police sent samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to investigate whether the woman had been raped. The results of the forensic reports have confirmed that the woman was indeed raped by Kanojia. The vaginal swab examination and semen samples have indicated that she was raped.

“With the DNA report in, we will be adding the charge of rape in the matter in addition to murder,” said the officer in charge. Since the accused too killed himself, they will file an abatement summary (abatement of proceedings on the death of the accused) in the matter.

The Horrific Incident

According to the police, Kanojia had allegedly scaled the drainage pipe to enter the first floor of the hostel. He then climbed to the fourth floor where the deceased was staying before raping her. The incident came to light on the evening of June 6 when the hostel authorities went looking for the girl after she did not respond to calls. They found her stripped body on the floor, following which they alerted the local police.

The Tragic Loss of a Young Life

The brutal murder and rape of the 18-year-old woman has shocked and outraged the people of Mumbai. The loss of a young life is always tragic, but the circumstances of this case have made it all the more heart-wrenching. The victim was just starting out in life, and her dreams and aspirations have been cruelly cut short.

It is important that justice is served in this case. The police must ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for his heinous crimes. However, it is also important that steps are taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Hostels and other such facilities must have better security measures in place to protect the safety and well-being of their residents.

The Need for Change

The brutal murder and rape of the 18-year-old woman is a stark reminder of the need for change in our society. We must work towards creating a culture of respect and equality, where everyone is treated with dignity and compassion. We must also work towards creating a justice system that is swift, efficient, and fair.

The loss of a young life is always tragic, but we can honor the memory of the victim by working towards a better future. Let us come together as a society and demand change. Let us work towards creating a world where such incidents are not just rare, but unheard of.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Woman found dead at south Mumbai hostel was raped by accused: Police/