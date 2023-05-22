Dead – Death – Obituary News : Special Rossendale residents remembered in funeral notices – 60 character limit.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tributes to Remember Loved Ones in Rossendale

Introduction

Announcing the death of a family member has been a time-honoured tradition for family and loved ones. This week, tributes have been left to remember loved ones in Rossendale who have recently passed away. We have gathered the messages posted this week in one place.

The List of Deceased

Here is a list of those who have appeared over the last week. Our thoughts go out to all friends, family and loved ones. You can leave your tributes in the comments below.

Barry Thomas Church

Barry Thomas Church, of Andrew Avenue, Rawtenstall passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 9, aged 78 years, after a long bravely fought illness.

He leaves behind his wife and partner of 60 years Doreen, along with his children Paul, Lyndsey and Michael, sons-in-law Gary G, Gary C, daughter-in-law Kathryn and his three grandchildren, Harvey, Rhys and Ashley, also his brother Peter and cousin Jill.

Barry served as a fire-fighter in Rawtenstall from 1968-1999 and afterwards ran his own business at Edenfield for many years. Family and friends will meet at Fred Hamer in Rawtenstall at 2pm on Friday, May 26, followed by a special drive through salute at Rawtenstall Fire Station at 2.30pm.

The funeral will then take place at Burnley Crematorium at 3.15pm. You are welcome to join to celebrate Barry’s life. Family flowers only with donations to Cancer Research UK.

Roger Wynne

Roger Wynne, of Edenfield, passed away on Thursday, May 11 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital aged 75.

Roger was a retired painter and decorator. He was a lifelong Manchester United supporter, who enjoyed watching sports/TV and also doing puzzles and crosswords. He was a member of the Manchester United Fan Club.

Beloved son of the late Elizabeth and Frederick, much loved brother of Jennifer, and the late David and Geoffrey. He was the dear uncle of Kenneth, Julia, Keith Joanne, Louise, Chris, Mike, Andy, Beth and Kate.

His funeral will take place on Friday, May 26 at Accrington Crematorium at 11am, conducted by Rev Keith Borwick. Family flowers only, donations to The British Heart Foundation.

Carole Ann Lord

Carole Ann Lord passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 29.

She leaves her son Kieran, mum Barbara, dad Harold, brothers Ian and Jack, sister Claire, brother-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Roanne and her nieces and nephews. She was also mother to the late Declan.

A service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, May 24 at St Thomas Church Musbury, Helmshore for her family and close friends. This will be streamed at St Mary’s Football Club for everyone else.

The service will be followed by internment at Haslingden Cemetery. A reception will also be held at St Mary’s.

The family would like to thank the district nurses, palliative care nurses, doctors and the ladies from the Rossendale Hospice for their love and kindness shown to Carole and her family during her last few days. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Rossendale Hospice.

Jean Fegan

It is with deep sadness that we, the daughters’ of Mrs Jean Fegan (nee Clayton) inform you of the passing of our beloved mum who fell asleep on April 23.

A beloved wife to our late father Mr Robert Fegan and a wonderful mum to their three daughters, Christine, Jeanette Roberta and Linda, who all cherish her dearly, beyond words. Sister to her much loved brother Robert (Bob) Clayton and loving aunty to her many nieces and nephews.

Daughter of the late James and Rose Hannah Clayton of Hurdles Farm, Cloughfold Rawtenstall and sister to the late Rose, William (Billy), George and Roland (who fell asleep in infancy).

Mum was born on Snow Hill Farm in Darcy Lever, Bolton and grew up during the Second World War. Her family were farmers and miners and lived in various places including Rufford, Mawdsley and Westhoughton, before eventually moving to Dean Lane, Water, Lumb-in-Rossendale.

She always had very fond memories of those early years and never, ever forgot them. Mum’s early working days were as a Lancashire Loom Weaver where she worked with her sister Rose at Forest Mill in Water, Lumb-in-Rossendale. Mum and Dad’s first home after marrying was at Water Fold in Water, but a few years later, dad being from Burnley, they moved to Padiham (with three little ones), where they made their home.

Mum was a very kind, sincere, gentle and considerate person and very genuine in everything she did. Mum was always greatly moved by the plight of the homeless and tried to help whenever she could. She loved nature and animals and had been strictly vegetarian and then vegan for many years. Mum lived for her family, to which she dedicated her life. We were truly blessed to have her as our mother and it would be impossible to put into words how much she is loved.

The service will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 12pm at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, St John’s Road, Padiham, officiated by Fr. Allan Swift. It will be followed by burial at St John’s Cemetery at 1pm.

Conclusion

Our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have passed away. May they rest in peace.

Obituary Memorial service Funeral arrangements Condolences Eulogy

News Source : masterfoto

Source Link :Funeral and death notices for special Rossendale people who have died/