Dead – Death – Obituary News : Speeding Truck Kills Father-Son on Bike, Mob Blocks Road

Unnao Accident: A Tragic Incident That Took the Lives of a Father and Son

The Purwa-Unnao road in Unnao district witnessed a tragic incident on Monday when a speeding truck hit two bike riders near Mangatkheda crossing. The father-son duo was on their way back home from school when the accident happened. Sadly, both of them lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

The Incident

The incident took place on the afternoon of Monday when the father, identified as Rajendra Prasad, was driving his son, Alok, back home from school. As they were crossing the Mangatkheda crossing, a speeding truck hit their bike from behind, causing both of them to fall. The impact of the collision was so severe that both of them sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The news of the accident spread like wildfire, and a large crowd gathered at the spot. The locals were furious and demanded immediate action against the driver of the truck. Some of them even tried to attack the driver, who fled from the scene.

Protest and Demands

The accident sparked a protest by the locals who demanded that the authorities take strict action against the driver of the truck. The angry crowd blocked the road, disrupting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The protesters demanded that speed breakers be installed on the road to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. They argued that the road was accident-prone, and many similar incidents had taken place in the past.

On the persuasion of Tehsildar, the protesters finally agreed to lift the blockade. However, they warned that if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.

Investigation and Arrest

The police immediately launched an investigation into the incident and registered a case against the driver of the truck. The truck was also seized, and efforts were made to track down the driver who had fled from the scene. The police examined the CCTV footage of the area to identify the driver.

After a few hours, the police managed to arrest the driver of the truck, identified as Ravi Kumar. During interrogation, Ravi Kumar admitted that he was driving the truck at the time of the accident. He claimed that he lost control of the vehicle and hit the bike from behind. He also claimed that he tried to stop the truck, but the brakes failed, causing the accident.

The Aftermath

The incident has sent shockwaves across the district, and people are mourning the loss of the father-son duo. The local administration has assured the protesters that their demands would be looked into, and measures would be taken to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. The district administration has also announced compensation for the family members of the deceased.

The incident is a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the need to adhere to traffic rules. The authorities must take strict action against those who violate traffic rules and put the lives of innocent people at risk. The government must also take steps to improve the condition of roads and ensure that they are safe for commuters.

Conclusion

The Unnao accident is a tragic incident that highlights the need for road safety and the importance of following traffic rules. The loss of lives in such incidents is irreversible, and it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. The authorities must take strict action against those who violate traffic rules and put the lives of innocent people at risk. Let us hope that the district administration takes measures to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

