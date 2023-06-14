Dead – Death – Obituary News : Spider-Man Artist John Romita Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Romita Sr.: The Man Who Redefined Spider-Man

One of the most influential artists in Marvel and comic books history, John Romita, has passed away at the age of 93, as announced on Twitter by his son and fellow comics superstar artist, John Romita Jr. Romita Sr.’s legacy is simply monumental, as the man who redefined the imagery and style of Marvel’s flagship character, Spider-Man, between the 1960s and the 1970s. Romita would later serve as Marvel’s Art Director – a position created specifically for him – until the early 2000s, thus making him an essential part of the House of Ideas’ cultural success. John Romita Sr. was inducted in the Will Eisner Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Journey of John Romita Sr.

A native of Brooklyn, John Romita Sr. attended Manhattan’s School of Industrial Art in 1947, before he started working for Martin Goodman’s comic book company (then known as Timely Comics), helping his high school friend Lester Zakarin with his drawing assignments. In 1951, Romita got more stable employment in the company (by then known as Atlas Comics) by introducing himself to Stan Lee, the editor-in-chief. After a stint at DC in the late 1950s, where he worked mostly on romance comics, having the chance to refine his now-iconic depictions of beautiful women, Romita was called back by Stan Lee in the mid-1960s to what was now called Marvel Comics. After a brief stint as the artist for Daredevil, Romita took over Amazing Spider-Man from Steve Ditko in 1966, and his art (and stories) contributed to catapulting the character to the global stardom he’s still enjoying today.

John Romita’s Work On Spider-Man Shaped The Future Of Marvel Comics

While Steve Ditko created Peter Parker along with Stan Lee, it’s the Romita art fans are most familiar with when thinking about the early years of the character. Ditko’s Spider-Man was a scrawny teenager who struggled to even have a conversation with a woman who wasn’t his aunt. Romita turned Peter into a more canonical, muscular superhero and, more importantly, made his love life a key component of his stories. Peter’s on-and-off love of his life, Mary Jane, was introduced during Romita’s tenure in a sequence that remains iconic today. MJ and the other girls in Peter’s life, including Gwen Stacy, became fascinating pin-ups brimming with energy and style. Speaking of Gwen, Romita co-wrote what many readers consider the most important story in superhero comics history, The Night Gwen Stacy Died, along with Gerry Conway.

Romita’s Influence on Marvel Comics

Romita’s influence does not stop with everyone’s favorite Webhead, however. As Art Director, he designed a number of new characters, including Wolverine and the Punisher (the latter from an idea of Gerry Conway). Perhaps more importantly, the popularity of Romita’s Spider-Man art meant that he designed every licensed Marvel item – for Spidey and other characters – for decades, essentially setting up Marvel’s “house style”. Romita’s pop-art style was able to transcend the cultural context of the 1960s thanks to his ability to transmit powerful feelings in a linear yet nuanced way that draws obvious comparisons with Roy Lichtenstein’s paintings.

A Lasting Legacy

If Marvel Comics – and Spider-Man – became such important parts of the popular culture landscape between the 1960s and the 1970s, it was mostly because of John Romita’s work. As with all great artists, his legacy has surpassed his time. John Romita’s contribution to the history of comics and art will live on through Marvel Comics and all the characters he has defined for entire generations of fans.

John Romita Sr. has left an indelible mark on the comic book industry and his work will forever be remembered with admiration and respect.

