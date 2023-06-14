Dead – Death – Obituary News : Spider-Man Artist John Romita Sr. Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Romita Sr.: The Man Behind the Legend

John Romita Sr. might be best known for being a signature Spider-Man artist and for co-creating one of Marvel’s most enduring heroes, but he was much more than that. He was also a loving father and a husband. On July 21, 2021, John Romita Sr. passed away peacefully from natural causes. He was 93 years old. His son and fellow comic book artist John Romita Jr. shared the following statement:

“I say this with a heavy heart. My father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the greatest man I ever met.”

Romita was the artist who replaced Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko on The Amazing Spider-Man when he left the series in the mid-1960s, and brought renewed life and energy to the series. During his tenure on the book he co-created Mary Jane Watson and helped introduce characters like Kingpin and the Punisher. Later, he also helped co-create Wolverine’s original costume prior to his introduction in the pages of Incredible Hulk #181.

Born in 1930, Romita was raised in Brooklyn and got his start in comics in the 1950s. When romance books were popular, he became one of the genre’s defining artists; he brought that same flair to his work on Amazing Spider-Man. He joined Marvel in the mid-1960s and had his first breakthrough there illustrating Daredevil. After Spider-Man did a guest-starring spot in the pages of Daredevil #16 and #17, Stan Lee gave him the gig replacing Steve Ditko as the main artist of Spider-Man. Romita remained with the book for years and helped redefine the looks of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and the rest of the Spider-Man cast. Later, Romita became Marvel’s art director, and helped mentor younger generations of artists.

In a post to Instagram, Marvel wrote “John Romita Sr. was a pillar of the Marvel Universe, and his talent defined decades of Marvel’s most well-known stories and characters. He will be missed.”

Romita’s work on Spider-Man was undoubtedly his most iconic, but his influence on the comic book industry as a whole cannot be overstated. He was a pioneer in the field and his art style defined an era of Marvel Comics. His legacy lives on not just in his work, but in the countless artists he inspired and mentored over the years.

Beyond his contributions to the comic book industry, Romita was also a family man. He had a wife, Virginia, and three children. His son, John Romita Jr., followed in his father’s footsteps and became a successful comic book artist in his own right. In interviews, Romita Sr. spoke fondly of his family and the joy they brought to his life.

In conclusion, John Romita Sr.’s passing is a great loss to the comic book industry and to his family. He will be remembered not just for co-creating Spider-Man, but for his pioneering work in comics, his influence on generations of artists, and his love for his family. Rest in peace, John Romita Sr.

