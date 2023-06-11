Dead – Death – Obituary News : SPM high achiever’s mother dies while bedridden

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Loss: Mother of Straight-A Student Passes Away

BACHOK, June 11 — The community in Bachok is mourning the loss of Faridah Ismail, the mother of Muhammad Syahril Saidi, an exceptional student who obtained 11As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. Faridah Ismail, 54, passed away on June 10 at about 8.45pm, leaving behind her son and husband.

The news of Faridah’s passing has shocked many, especially those who had followed the story of Muhammad Syahril, who made headlines for his academic achievements. The young man’s dedication to his studies was commendable, as he had to juggle caring for his bedridden mother and his studies. Despite the challenges he faced, Muhammad Syahril managed to excel in his SPM examinations, achieving 11As, a feat that is rarely achieved by students.

Muhammad Syahril’s school, Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Darul Iman, expressed their condolences to the family and offered to provide support to the grieving family. Principal Noor Ruziana Ismail shared that the school would be providing donations and assistance to Muhammad Syahril based on his needs.

The passing of Faridah Ismail is a tragic loss for her family and the community. She had been ill since 2019, and her son had been a devoted caregiver, putting his studies on hold to care for his mother. The sacrifices made by Muhammad Syahril were admirable, and his dedication to his family is a testament to his character.

The story of Muhammad Syahril has touched the hearts of many, as it highlights the struggles that many families face in caring for their loved ones. The young man’s academic achievements are a testament to his hard work and dedication, and his mother’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that families make for one another.

The community in Bachok has come together to offer their support to Muhammad Syahril and his family. The funeral prayers for Faridah Ismail will be held at Masjid al-Qudus, Kandis, at 10am today. The community is expected to turn up in large numbers to pay their respects to the family.

The passing of Faridah Ismail is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones. Muhammad Syahril’s academic achievements are a testament to his perseverance and dedication, and his mother’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that families make for one another. The community in Bachok has come together to offer their support to the family, and it is heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and compassion during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the passing of Faridah Ismail is a tragic loss for her family and the community. Muhammad Syahril’s academic achievements are a testament to his hard work and dedication, and his mother’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that families make for one another. The community in Bachok has come together to offer their support to the family, and it is heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and compassion during this difficult time. May Faridah Ismail rest in peace, and may Muhammad Syahril and his family find comfort and strength during this difficult time.

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :Bedridden mother of SPM high achiever dies/