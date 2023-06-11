Dead – Death – Obituary News : SPM Student’s Mother Passes Away, School to Offer Assistance

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Top SPM student’s mother dies, school to provide support

An 18-year-old top student from Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Darul Iman, Muhammad Syahril Saidi, lost his mother, 54-year-old Faridah Ismail, on June 11. The young achiever had recently earned 11As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. Noor Ruziana Ismail, the principal of the school, confirmed the sad news and expressed her condolences to Muhammad Syahril’s family.

School to Offer Assistance

Faridah Ismail passed away at around 8.45pm, and the funeral prayers were scheduled to be held at Masjid al-Qudus, Kandis at 10am the following day. Noor Ruziana Ismail stated that the school would offer donations or assistance to Muhammad Syahril based on his needs. Muhammad Syahril’s story gained widespread attention when he was unable to collect his SPM results due to caring for his bedridden mother, who had been ill since 2019. His teachers took the initiative to visit his home and deliver the exceptional results to him personally.

Exceptional Results Amid Difficulties

Muhammad Syahril is a remarkable student who has faced significant challenges throughout his academic journey. Despite the difficulties, he has managed to achieve exceptional results in his SPM examination. His story has inspired many Malaysians and has brought attention to the challenges that young people face while balancing their academic pursuits with family responsibilities.

A Bright Future Ahead

The loss of his mother is undoubtedly a challenging and heartbreaking experience for Muhammad Syahril and his family. However, the support and assistance offered by his school and the wider community demonstrate that he is not alone in his grief. With his exceptional academic achievements, Muhammad Syahril has a bright future ahead of him, and his mother would no doubt be proud of his accomplishments.

Conclusion

The loss of a loved one is always a difficult experience, but the support and assistance offered by the school and the community can help ease the burden for those who have suffered a loss. Muhammad Syahril’s story is a testament to the resilience and determination of young people in Malaysia, and his academic achievements are a source of inspiration for his peers and the wider community. Let us all offer our condolences and support to Muhammad Syahril and his family during this difficult time.

News Source : Lee Shuyi

Source Link :Top SPM student’s mother dies, school to provide support/