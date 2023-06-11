Dead – Death – Obituary News : SPM top scorer’s bedridden mother passes away on results day

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mother of Top SPM Scorer Muhammad Syahril Saidi Passes Away

BACHOK, June 11 — The nation was shocked to learn of the passing of Faridah Ismail, the mother of Muhammad Syahril Saidi, who made headlines earlier this year for scoring an impressive 11As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. The news of her passing was confirmed by Noor Ruziana Ismail, the principal of Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Darul Iman, where Muhammad Syahril studied.

It is reported that Faridah Ismail, 54, passed away at about 8.45pm yesterday. The funeral prayers were held at Masjid al-Qudus, Kandis, at 10am today. The loss of a mother is a great tragedy, and the entire nation mourns with Muhammad Syahril and his family during this difficult time.

Muhammad Syahril’s remarkable achievement in the SPM examination had earned him widespread admiration and recognition. His story had gone viral after he couldn’t pick up his SPM results due to his responsibilities as a caregiver to his bedridden mother. His teachers went above and beyond their duties to deliver his outstanding results to his home, where he could be with his mother.

Upon hearing the news of Faridah’s passing, Noor Ruziana Ismail expressed her condolences on behalf of the school, saying, “insya-Allah, we will provide donations or assistance to him based on what he needs.” This is a testament to the school’s commitment to supporting their students, not just academically, but also in times of need.

It is a tragedy that Faridah Ismail did not live to see her son’s remarkable achievement. She had been ill since 2019, and her passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that parents make for their children. Muhammad Syahril had been a devoted son, putting his studies on hold to care for his mother. His dedication and commitment to his family serve as an inspiration to us all.

The loss of a parent is a difficult experience for anyone, but it is especially challenging for young adults like Muhammad Syahril. The support and encouragement of the community are crucial during this time. The nation must come together to support Muhammad Syahril and his family, offering our condolences and any assistance that they may need.

The passing of Faridah Ismail is a reminder that life is precious and fleeting. We must cherish the time that we have with our loved ones and make the most of the opportunities presented to us. Muhammad Syahril’s achievement in the SPM examination is a testament to his hard work and determination, and it is a tribute to his mother’s love and sacrifice.

In conclusion, the nation mourns with Muhammad Syahril and his family during this difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathies and support, and we stand ready to assist them in any way possible. The passing of Faridah Ismail is a loss to us all, but her legacy lives on through her son’s remarkable achievement and the love that she shared with her family. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :Bedridden mother of SPM high achiever dies as his results come out/