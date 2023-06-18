Dead – Death – Obituary News : Spouse’s Death in Road Accident Leaves Wife in Critical Condition in Varanasi

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic accident in Varanasi leaves one dead, another critically injured

A tragic accident occurred early this morning in the Khajuri village area of Mirzamurad Thana, Varanasi. A couple who were on their way to visit the temple of Mata Sheetla on their wedding anniversary collided with a container truck parked on the highway in front of the Rajdhani Dhaba. The impact was so severe that the couple was thrown from their bike and suffered serious injuries.

The police were alerted to the accident and rushed to the scene. They immediately called for an ambulance and took the couple to the Trauma Centre for treatment. Unfortunately, the husband succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, leaving behind his grieving wife.

The police have informed the couple’s relatives about the accident and have handed over the body of the deceased to them after conducting a post-mortem examination. The wife is still in critical condition and is receiving treatment at the Trauma Centre.

The incident has left the relatives of the couple in shock and grief. The couple was on their way to visit the temple of Mata Sheetla to seek blessings on their wedding anniversary. They had planned this visit for a long time and were looking forward to it. However, fate had other plans for them, and they met with a tragic accident that turned their joyous occasion into a nightmare.

The accident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic rules. According to reports, the container truck was parked on the highway, which is a clear violation of traffic rules. Had the truck not been parked there, the accident could have been avoided.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and are investigating the matter. They have also seized the truck and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

In conclusion, the tragic accident in Varanasi highlights the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic rules. It is imperative that all road users, including motorists, pedestrians, and truck drivers, follow traffic rules and regulations to ensure the safety of all. The loss of life in this accident is a reminder that we must take road safety seriously and work towards creating a safer environment for everyone.

News Source : SAIYED FAIZ

Source Link :Varanasi news husband death wife serious in road accident | Varanasi News : शादी की सालगिरह पर मिला जीवन भर का दर्द, मां शीतला के दर्शन को जा रहे थे दंपति, फिर…/