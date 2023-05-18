Dead – Death – Obituary News : Srichand Hinduja, UK’s Richest Family Patriarch Dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Srichand Hinduja, Britain’s Richest Family Head, Dies at 87

Srichand Hinduja, the tycoon who headed Britain’s richest family, has passed away at the age of 87, as announced by a family spokesman. The eldest of four brothers behind the Hinduja Group conglomerate, Hinduja had been battling dementia, and his health had become the centre of a family dispute that even went to court.

The Hinduja Legacy

The Hinduja Group conglomerate was founded by the brothers’ father Parmanand Hinduja, who started trading in tea and dried fruit in Mumbai in 1919 before moving the business to Iran. The brothers took over in the 1960s and greatly expanded the business, which grew to span interests in power, oil and gas, banking, and healthcare.

The Hindujas topped the Sunday Times Rich List in 2022, with a fortune estimated at £28.4 billion ($35.4 billion). However, despite their vast means, London judge Mr Justice Cohen said in November that Hinduja’s needs had become “marginalised” by the family dispute.

The Family Dispute

The family feud was centred on whether or not Hinduja should be taken into public care. The family said in a statement that they had settled their differences, but the conflict had caused enough concern for the matter to be taken to court.

The Hinduja family is known for its close ties to the UK, and Srichand Hinduja had been thrust into the UK media spotlight in the late 1990s when accusations were made that a leading member of Tony Blair’s government had improperly lobbied to grant him British citizenship.

A Visionary Titan of Industry and Business

Hinduja’s death has been mourned by the Hinduja family and the business community alike. The family spokesman said that Hinduja “passed away peacefully” and was “looked after” by relatives. They also hailed him as a “visionary titan of industry and business”.

The legacy of the Hinduja family is one of entrepreneurial spirit, expansion, and success. With interests in multiple sectors, the family has been a key player in the global economy for decades. Srichand Hinduja’s passing marks the end of an era, but the Hinduja Group will no doubt continue to thrive under the leadership of his brothers and the next generation of the family.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :UK’s richest family patriarch Srichand Hinduja dead at 87 – Global/