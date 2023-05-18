Dead – Death – Obituary News : Srichand Hinduja, UK’s wealthiest, passes away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Srichand Hinduja, Head of Britain’s Richest Family, Passes Away at 87

Srichand Hinduja, the tycoon who headed Britain’s richest family, has died at the age of 87, a spokesman said. The eldest of four brothers behind the Hinduja Group conglomerate, he died on Wednesday, according to a family spokesman.

Family Feud

Hinduja had dementia and his plight had become the centre of a family feud that culminated in court proceedings about whether he should be taken into public care. A London judge said that despite the vast means at their disposal, Hinduja’s needs had become “marginalised” by the family dispute, according to court filings that emerged in November. The family said they had settled their differences.

Visionary Titan of Industry

The Hindujas topped the Sunday Times Rich List in 2022 with a fortune estimated at £28.4 billion ($35.4 billion). Despite the family feud, Hinduja was still hailed as a “visionary titan of industry and business” by the family spokesman.

A Conglomerate Founded by Father

The conglomerate was founded by the brothers’ father Parmanand Hinduja who traded in tea and dried fruit in Mumbai in 1919 before moving it to Iran. The brothers took over in the 1960s and greatly expanded the business. The sprawling Hinduja Group — led by London-based Srichand and Gopichand — grew to span interests in power, oil and gas, banking, and healthcare.

A Controversial Figure

Srichand Hinduja was thrust into the UK media spotlight in the late 1990s amid accusations that a leading member of Tony Blair’s government had improperly lobbied to gain his British citizenship. Despite the controversy, Hinduja remained a powerful figure in the UK business world and was recognized for his contributions to the global economy.

Legacy

With the passing of Srichand Hinduja, the Hinduja Group conglomerate will continue under the leadership of his younger brother, Gopichand Hinduja. The legacy of the Hinduja family and their contributions to the global economy will continue to be felt for years to come.

Conclusion

Srichand Hinduja’s passing marks the end of an era for the Hinduja family and the global business world. Despite the controversy surrounding him, he will be remembered as a visionary leader who helped transform his family’s business into one of the most successful conglomerates in the world. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of business leaders to strive for excellence in all their endeavors.

