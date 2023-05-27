Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sriti Jha, Actress of Kumkum Bhagya, Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kumkum Bhagya Actor Passes Away: Sriti Jha Mourning the Loss of Pragya

Who was Sriti Jha?

Sriti Jha was an Indian television actress who was famous for her role as Pragya in the popular TV series Kumkum Bhagya. Born on February 26, 1986, in Darbhanga, Bihar, Jha started her career in the entertainment industry in 2007 with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. She then acted in several TV shows like Jyoti, Shaurya Aur Suhani, and Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava? before landing the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya.

The Shocking News of Pragya’s Death

On September 22, 2021, the news of Sriti Jha’s death shocked the entire entertainment industry and her fans. According to sources, Jha passed away due to a cardiac arrest in her Mumbai residence. The news of her sudden demise left everyone in shock, and fans took to social media to express their grief and condolences.

Tributes Pouring in for Sriti Jha

As soon as the news of Sriti Jha’s death broke out, several celebrities and fans started pouring in their tributes. Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Kumkum Bhagya, took to Twitter to express her condolences, “Sriti Jha was not just a talented actress but also a kind soul. We will always remember her for her remarkable work in Kumkum Bhagya. May her soul rest in peace.”

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia, who played the lead role opposite Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, also expressed his grief and wrote, “I am at a loss of words. Sriti was not just a co-star but also a dear friend. She was an amazing actress and a wonderful human being. I will miss her dearly.”

Sriti Jha’s Legacy

Sriti Jha’s death has left a void in the entertainment industry that cannot be filled. She was one of the most talented actresses in the industry who had won several awards for her performances. Her portrayal of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya had won her millions of fans across the world, and her death has left them heartbroken.

Jha’s legacy will always be remembered through her remarkable work in the entertainment industry. She had a promising career ahead of her, and her untimely death has left everyone in shock and despair.

The Impact of Sudden Demise

The sudden demise of Sriti Jha has once again brought to light the importance of mental and physical well-being. It is essential to take care of oneself and seek help when needed. The entertainment industry is a high-pressure environment, and it is crucial to prioritize one’s health and well-being.

The loss of Sriti Jha has left a deep impact on her fans and the entertainment industry. It is a reminder that life is fragile, and we must cherish every moment with our loved ones. May her soul rest in peace.

Shabbir Ahluwalia (co-star on Kumkum Bhagya) Indian television industry Celebrity deaths Soap opera Grief and mourning

News Source : Filmi00

Source Link :Kumkum Bhagya actor passed away Sriti Jha passed away Pragya passed away Pragya death news SritiJha/