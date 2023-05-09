Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sriti Jha’s Car Accident: Real or Hoax? Where is She Now?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sriti Jha Car Accident Real Or Fake: Is Pragya aka Sriti Jha Dead In Real Life? KumKum Bhagya Actress Death Hoax Debunked

In the age of social media, rumors, and hoaxes spread like wildfire. Recently, the news of KumKum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha’s death went viral on Twitter, causing concern and panic among her fans. Follow Our website TheGossipsWorld Media for the latest updates!!!!!

Sriti Jha Car Accident Real Or Fake

However, it turns out that the rumors are false, and Sriti Jha is alive and well. Sriti Jha is a popular Indian television actress who gained widespread fame for her role as Pragya in the television series KumKum Bhagya. She was born on February 26, 1986, in Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bihar, India.

Sriti Jha Age, Height & Weight

At the age of 37, she has made a significant impact in the Indian entertainment industry. Sriti Jha stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 53 kg. Her figure measurements are said to be 34-25-36, and she has captivated audiences with her stunning looks and exceptional acting skills.

Sriti Jha Career

Sriti Jha began her career in the entertainment industry as a television host. She hosted the show “Dhoom Machaao Dhoom” on Disney Channel India which was a big success. She then transitioned to acting and made her debut in the television series “Dhoom Machaao Dhoom” in 2007.

Sriti Jha Awards

Sriti Jha’s breakthrough role came in 2014 when she was cast as Pragya in the hit television series KumKum Bhagya. The show has been a massive success, and Sriti’s performance as Pragya has earned her numerous accolades and awards, including the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role.

Sriti Jha Movies

Apart from KumKum Bhagya, Sriti Jha has also appeared in other television shows such as Jyoti, Shaurya Aur Suhani, Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?, and Balika Vadhu. She has also appeared in a few films, including the critically acclaimed movie “Barfi!”.

Sriti Jha Controversies

Sriti Jha has had her fair share of controversies, including rumors of a rift between her and her KumKum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia. However, the two have since cleared the air and continue to share a great rapport on and off-screen. Her career and achievements in the entertainment industry are a testament to her talent and hard work, and she continues to be a role model for aspiring actors and actresses.

In “Kumkum Bhagya,” Sriti Jha portrays the character of Pragya, a simple and honest girl who is a school teacher. The show revolves around her love story with Abhi (played by Shabir Ahluwalia), a rockstar who falls in love with her despite their differences in status and personality. The show has had several plot twists and turns over the years.

News Source : TheGossipsWorld Media

Source Link :Sriti Jha Car Accident Real Or Fake, Death Hoax Reason, Where Is She Now? /