Dead – Death – Obituary News : St. John’s Dixie Mourns Florence Ellis’ Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Honoring the Legacy of Florence Ellis

It is with deep sadness that we bid farewell to Florence (Flo) Ellis, a devoted member of our church community for many years. Flo, who bravely battled numerous health issues, spent several months in the hospital before passing away on May 31, 2018. She was surrounded by her immediate family and those who loved her dearly.

Father Daniel led the recitation of the last rites, as we said our final goodbyes to a beloved member of our church family. Flo’s participation in the choir was particularly noteworthy, and she was also a valued member of the Chancel Guild, Outreach, and Fellowship groups. She made it a point to visit the church once a week to tend to the plants and ensure they were well-watered.

Flo’s kindness, wit, and unwavering faith will be sorely missed by everyone at St. John’s. We will always remember her for her exceptional hospitality and her ability to make us laugh, even on the toughest of days. Her passing is a tremendous loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Ron, daughter Amanda, son-in-law Neil, and grandchildren during this difficult time.

As we come to terms with our grief, it is important to reflect on the lasting impact that Flo had on the St. John’s community. She was a shining example of what it means to be a true Christian, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her dedication to the church and its various ministries was unwavering, and she inspired us all to do more for those around us.

In memory of Flo, we must also acknowledge the importance of cherishing each and every moment we have with our loved ones. Life is a precious gift, and it is up to us to make the most of every opportunity we are given. Flo understood this better than anyone, and her legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of kindness, compassion, and faith in our lives.

As we mourn the loss of Flo, we must also celebrate the incredible life she lived. She touched the hearts of so many people during her time with us, and her spirit will live on in the memories we hold dear. We will always be grateful for the time we had with her, and we will continue to honor her legacy by striving to make the world a better place, just as she did.

In closing, we ask that you keep Flo’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Let us all take comfort in the knowledge that Flo is now at peace, reunited with loved ones who have passed before her. Though we will miss her dearly, we can find solace in the fact that her impact on our lives will never be forgotten. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Florence Ellis St. John’s Dixie Obituary The Guardian obits Death

News Source : the guardian obits

Source Link :Florence Ellis Obituary, St. John’s Dixie Mourns Death – the guardian obits/