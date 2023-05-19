Dead – Death – Obituary News : Stacy Arthur’s Death: Murder and Playboy Lawsuit in Canada

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stacy Arthur Obituary, Death, and Tragic Life Story

Stacy Arthur was a well-known Naperville model who gained national attention after a tragic incident that occurred in 1991. Her husband, James Alan Arthur, was shot and killed by a crazed lover named James Lindberg. The incident led to a lawsuit against Playboy, which had dropped Stacy as a model after she sued the magazine for rape. After the incident, Stacy went into seclusion and avoided the spotlight.

The Death of Stacy Arthur

Stacy Arthur’s death became viral news in recent years, as her fate had been unclear due to her long absence from the public eye. After a brief illness, 50-year-old Stacy Leigh Arthur passed away.

Although her death was not widely reported in credible media outlets, the Trading Card Database lists her death, and comments on a Hard Copy YouTube video support the news of her passing.

Stacy died in seclusion, so it is possible that her death may not have been publicly known if not for the attention brought to her story by the recent Playboy murders series on Investigation Discovery.

The Tragic Life of Stacy Arthur

Stacy Arthur’s life was marked by tragedy and turmoil. Her husband was killed by a crazed lover, and she was raped by three Playboy staffers while she was a model for the magazine. The incident led to a lawsuit against Playboy for $70 million, which identified two Playboy Mansion security officers and one butler as the rapists.

Stacy had a successful career as a model and actress, amassing a net worth of $5 million according to All Famous Birthday. However, her life was marred by the tragic incidents that occurred in her personal and professional life.

Despite the difficulties she faced, Stacy Arthur’s legacy continues to live on through the attention brought to her story in recent years.

